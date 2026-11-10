Trump Minions Launch Desperate Cover-Up Before Dems Get Power
Government representatives have denied the allegations.
Donald Trump’s lackeys have been accused of plotting to cover up evidence ahead of the Democrats’ takeover of Congress.
Democrats have sent a demand to the Department of the Interior, telling it to protect all documents related to the 80-year-old’s various vanity projects around Washington, D.C.
Several reports and sources suggest that the soon-to-be lame-duck president plans to focus on his numerous construction projects around the capital in his last two years, as it will be one of the few things he can do without the support of the House and the Senate.
The demand follows warnings from government whistleblowers who allege that the administration has already green-lit the destruction of documents related to the president’s pet projects, according to a new CNN report.
House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Jared Huffman is reported by the network to be planning to send letters to the Department of the Interior and other federal agencies demanding they “preserve all records and data responsive to oversight.” The Natural Resources Committee has oversight of key agencies involved in the matter.
The congressman from California is set to become the committee’s chair in the new year. This latest act indicates the kinds of areas that will be investigated after Democrats take control of both chambers.
Sources told the network that whistleblowers have been coming forward and telling the committee about the Department of the Interior’s alleged plans ot destoy the documents.
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The Department of the Interior denied the allegations.
“This is 100% false,” a department spokesperson told the Daily Beast. “The Department follows all federal records management obligations as directed by the Department’s ethics officials.”
Department subsidiaries, the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management, are also reportedly to receive letters.
Private firms known to have made contributions to Trump’s various projects—including his White House Ballroom, the planned Arc de Trump, and the East Potomac Links rebuild—such as Lockheed Martin and John Deere, are also reported to be receiving letters.
There is no suggestion from whistleblowers that these companies had destroyed documents.
CNN’s report notes that the committee has asked recipients to “preserve existing records collections and productions,” as well as “Identify and recover any deleted information” and “suspend any destruction and deletion practices.”
It has also demanded they acknowledge receipt of the letter.
“Everything is coming; it’s all coming,” Huffman told CNN. “It’s just going to be an entirely new day.”
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle defended the president’s breakneck pace on his Washington projects.
“President Trump is moving at lightning speed because we don’t have time to waste in our mission to make America greater than ever before,” Ingle told the Daily Beast.
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