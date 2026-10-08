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Trump Mobile Hit With Embarrassing New Bombshell

The president’s gold cellphone company has faced problem after problem.

Donald Trump, Trump mobile illustration

Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

By Leigh Kimmins

Donald Trump’s flagship MAGA phone has been branded potentially unsafe for customers in the latest embarrassment for Trump Mobile.

The company, launched last year by the president’s sons, Eric and Don Jr., has not made the legally required disclosures about how it prevents fraud or blocks scams, according to Sen. Maggie Hassan, a ranking Democrat on the congressional Joint Economic Committee.

Donald Trump illustration, illo
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The Federal Communications Commission requires telecommunications providers to file information under federal rules designed to combat illegal and fraudulent automated phone calls, while separately reviewing certain foreign ownership of U.S. communications companies for potential national-security concerns.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 14: Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) asks questions during the confirmation hearing for Dr. Mehmet Oz before the Senate Finance Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Oz is U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Hassan has concerns about the safety of Trump Mobile.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In her letter, Hassan said the company and its partner, Liberty Mobile, failed to file a required form asking companies that offer international service to disclose any foreign ownership.

Trump Mobile, the maker of the Trump-branded smartphone for “real Americans,” which experts say is made in China, boasts of international calls to 230 countries and territories.

“The Trump family is profiting off of this venture,” Hassan said in a letter to the company’s chief executive, seen by the Washington Post. “Yet unlike Trump-branded vodka and steaks, for example, Trump Mobile operates in an especially sensitive and high-stakes sector.”

trump mobile

Trump Mobile has had a problematic rollout.

SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

The missing filing raises safety concerns, Hassan, whose probe helped nix Trump’s taxpayer-funded TV ads, said. Hassan is expected to become the top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee next year. She is gearing up to be a major thorn in Trump’s side, too, with a bevy of investigations already planned, according to Punchbowl News.

It comes after a criminal squad hacked Trump Mobile earlier this week, according to Straight Arrow News. The “newly established” ransomware operation exposed the personal data of 3,615 customers, including Eric Brunnett, vice president and chief information officer for the Trump Organization.

The phone was finally released in May, nine months behind schedule. The gold-colored smartphone faced multiple delays before finally launching, after initially being slated for an August release, then postponed to October, and later pushed back once more until May.

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A CNET unboxing video revealed that the American flag etched into the phone has 11 stripes, instead of 13. It comes with an old-school headphone jack and has Truth Social pre-installed. The camera also automatically filters selfies.

CNET’s Corinne Reichert spent the weekend trialing the phone. She questioned the Trump Mobile network coverage, the battery life, and the zoom function.

After showing the phone to people, Reichert said she got “comments about the gold being the color of pee. One teenager said it looked cool, while another refused to touch it.”

The Trump Organization, Liberty Mobile and the White House have been contacted for comment.

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