Trump Lackies Discussed Using Stolen Voting Data to Decertify Georgia Runoff: CNN
STOP THE STEAL
Multiple operatives on the payroll of former President Donald Trump discussed using sensitive data stolen from voting machines to decertify Georgia’s 2020 Senate runoff, according to text messages obtained by CNN. In one text, Jim Penrose, a former NSA official under the payroll of Trump’s conspiracy-slinging lawyer Sidney Powell, allegedly said, “We only have until Saturday to decide if we are going to use this report to try to decertify the Senate run-off election or if we hold it for a bigger moment.” The operatives were apparently able to gain access to a voting machine in deep-red Coffee County, Georgia, after a sympathetic local election administrator allowed them to download voting data straight onto a portable hard drive—part of a larger pattern of voting machine breaches in states including Nevada and Michigan. The breaches are being examined by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as part of a larger investigation into Trump’s attempts to interfere in the 2020 election.