The Republican National Committee is grappling with what its future looks like.

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Donald Trump’s handpicked Republican National Committee chair is facing a revolt.

The Republican Party is reeling after its devastating midterm showing, which saw it lose both chambers in Congress and suffer maulings at the state level nationwide.

It was a dazzling rebuke of the president, and now the party he has dominated for the last decade is facing tough questions about what its future looks like when he is gone.

The Trump pick's battle reflects the wider GOP. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Chair of the Republican National Committee, Joe Gruters, is in danger of becoming the scapegoat for the disaster.

A leadership election is in January, and despite Trump’s support, Politico reported that he faces a strong challenge from co-chair KC Crosbie.

The two are said to be grappling for power and control of the narrative behind the scenes, as the GOP works out where it intends to lay blame for the blue wave that washed away so many of its majorities.

Gruters is facing a leadership battle in the new year. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Despite being a historically unpopular president with approval ratings deep in the 30s, an affordability crisis and a war few support, GOP operatives have been reluctant to publicly blame him.

Instead, Politico cited more than 24 RNC sources who said that some are looking to point the finger at Gruters.

“There’s an awful lot of anger,” one member said.

The GOP must decide on its future after Trump. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

“It is time for new leadership. That’s nothing against Joe at all,” Robert Benvenuti, the Kentucky GOP Chair, told Politico. “But different times require different leadership, different types of leaders.”

The debate over sticking with a Trump-backed figure or looking for a new direction presents a microcosm of the wider Republican Party after the midterms.

“There is an element that is concerned about this underlying President Trump support, and if we don’t vote for his guy, we’re undermining the president and further giving him more bad news, black eyes, and there’s some sensitivities to that,” one anonymous RNC member said.

Trump with Gruters in 2012. MIKE CARLSON/REUTERS

“But you also have some that are more protective of the brand and the party than they are to the person, especially given the results of this last election cycle.”

“The party raised a lot of money, and we spent it. I don’t think that there’s a whole lot of that that can be laid at [Gruters’] feet,” Josh Holstein, the West Virginia GOP chair, told the same outlet. He specified that he has not yet committed to either side in the leadership contest.

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“At the same time, I know there’s a lot of members of the committee that feel we need to go a different direction, and that the RNC needs to be a little more autonomous in its decision-making.”

Gruters’ campaign said that members of the RNC “are rallying behind Chairman Gruters because they know he will never stop fighting for Republicans.”

“Chairman Joe Gruters has 25 years of experience at every level of the Republican Party, shattering fundraising records, building the largest election integrity operation in party history, and advancing President Trump’s agenda.”