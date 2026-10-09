GOLDEN BOY Trump Plots to Save Barron From Embarrassment The president fears the worst if Democrats take control of Congress. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump is putting money aside from his $400 million war chest in case Democrats launch an investigation into his son Barron, according to a report.

The 80-year-old president has long accepted that Democrats will likely launch impeachment hearings against him if they retake control of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

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A panicking Trump is also preparing for the likelihood that investigations will be launched into his entire family, including his 20-year-old son, first lady Melania Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, during his remaining two years in office.

“Leave no stone unturned,” a Democratic source told the Daily Mail. “No sacred cows for the most corrupt family in American history.”

Barron Trump is not off-limits if the Democrats seek to investigate the entire family. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

To protect Barron and the rest of his family, Trump is saving some of the hundreds of millions of dollars raised by his MAGA Inc. super PAC for potential legal defense costs should Democrats regain control of the House and possibly even the Senate.

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Democrats have already raised the prospect that not even Barron will be spared in sweeping probes into the Trump family.

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Last July, Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari called on Barron to testify before Congress about his relationship with suspected rapist and sex trafficker Andrew Tate.

The New York Times reported last year that Barron “admired” the controversial manosphere figurehead and spoke with Tate on the phone while having a suit fitted.

“Barron Trump is an adult. He is somebody who is deeply involved in Trump’s orbit and the whole manosphere, and he has a lot of influence,” Ansari told MeidasTouch. “So he needs to be held accountable if he has committed any wrongdoing.”

A previous attempt to force Barron Trump to testify under oath was a non-starter in the GOP-controlled House. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Barron also has a founding role in the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency business, alongside his half-brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The crypto venture has helped the president and his family enrich themselves while Trump has been in office, even as tens of millions of Americans struggle with a cost-of-living crisis.

Democrats have several other potential lines of inquiry should they regain control of Congress. These include probing Trump Jr.’s lavish Bahamas wedding, which was heavily funded by a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin, and Kushner’s private equity fund, Affinity Partners.

Kushner’s firm received a $2 billion investment from a fund led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman six months after Kushner left office in January 2021. Trump’s son-in-law has faced accusations that he may have profited while working as the president’s special envoy to the Middle East.

Jared Kushner is married to the president's eldest daughter, Ivanka. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

In March, a group of Democratic lawmakers, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson, wrote a letter to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy asking whether the $75 million Melania documentary flop was a “box office gamble or bribe” or part of a “pay-to-play arrangement” with the Trump administration.

Even the president’s 19-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump, could be investigated after she used the White House grounds to promote her eponymous clothing line.

It didn’t take long for Kai Trump to begin using her family name and connections to grift. Instagram/Kai Trump

Trump—who was impeached twice during his first term but acquitted by the Senate both times—is said to be “angry” but “not surprised” by the threats against his family and is already preparing for two years of investigations.

“Democrats have nothing to run on, so they attack the president, members of his Cabinet, and members of his family instead of offering real solutions to help voters,” a White House official told the Daily Mail. “It’s embarrassing.”

Trump was previously criticized by members of his own party for not using more of the $400 million he has raised to boost GOP candidates in the crucial midterm elections, in which Republicans could suffer an electoral wipeout.

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Conservative lawyer Mike Davis likened Democrats’ potential sweeping investigations into the entire Trump family to “fat kids at the all-you-can-eat buffet.”

“They are undisciplined slobs,” Davis told the Daily Mail. “They will go after anyone and everyone tied to Trump, especially his family. It will politically backfire, as it always does.”

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis also condemned Democrats for their previous “witch hunts and hoaxes” against Trump over the past decade.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the MAGA Inc. super PAC for comment.

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