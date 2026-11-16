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SLOPPY

Trump Posts Bizarre New Video After Shocking Revelation

The president seems unfazed by reality.

By Will Neal

Donald Trump followed a bombshell report on the scale of losses in his war with Iran by posting a sloppy AI-generated video on Truth Social.

The 80-year-old president shared the clip, featuring rows of Air Force troops praying on the tarmac beside two Boeing C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft, at 8:58 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

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IT TOLLS FOR THEE

‘60 Minutes’ Exposes Shock Scale of Trump’s War Humiliation

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He also included a screenshot of another user’s post, which read: “May God protect our troops say AMEN.” The original video was marked as computer-generated when it was first uploaded on TikTok in April.

Truth Social Post

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Less than an hour earlier, CBS had finished airing a shocking 60 Minutes exposé on the devastation caused by the war in the Middle East that Trump launched eight months ago.

The conflict is known to have cost at least 23 U.S. service members’ lives, along with billions of dollars in damage and spent military resources. Voter fury over the war and its impact on unaffordability also contributed to the GOP’s stunning loss of the House and Senate in the midterms.

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Donald Trump has frequently suggested the war in Iran would be over soon.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

But the network’s report has now revealed that Iranian forces have successfully targeted at least 31 American military and diplomatic structures across eight different countries, leaving hundreds of buildings damaged or destroyed.

CBS used satellite imagery and newly obtained video footage to document the destruction stretching from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, where the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet was reportedly wiped out.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, US, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The Pentagon, under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has failed to disclose much of the scale of the devastation, according to the network.

The broadcast has also raised damning questions about whether Defense Department top brass could have prevented the deaths of six U.S. soldiers who were killed in an Iranian drone attack on March 1.

Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom survived that attack at Port Shuabia in Kuwait. He accused senior officers of brushing aside warnings that the outpost was dangerously exposed to aerial attacks.

Ramsbottom told CBS that he’s submitted a whistleblower complaint to Congress alleging that the military installation did not have a doctor or a permanent medical station at the time of the attack, with just one ambulance available for emergencies.

pete hegseth donald trump
UNDER FIRE

Whistleblower Blows Lid Off Deadly Failures Under Hegseth

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Those allegations fly in the face of Hegseth’s insistence after the strike that the command center had been properly fortified.

One of those killed was Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, whose husband, Joey Armor, accused Hegseth and other commanders of failing to protect her. “They killed my wife,” he told CBS.

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The network’s revelations also undermine Trump’s repeated claims that the U.S. has been victorious in his war with the Iranian regime, which technically remains ongoing.

The president announced in April that he had won the war, despite at least three more U.S. soldiers dying after an Iranian missile struck their accommodation at a military base in Jordan three months later, in July.

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More than 800 U.S. military personnel have been wounded in the eight months since Trump first joined Israel in launching attacks on Tehran, with the Pentagon now estimating the conflict to have cost around $47 billion.

Ramsbottom submitted his complaint to Congress just three days after Hegseth narrowly escaped impeachment, with several Democrats missing a key vote on whether he should face a political reckoning over the conflict and other scandals under his leadership.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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