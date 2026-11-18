WALK THIS SWAY Trump Raises Eyebrows at Presidential Palace With Wonky Walk One social media user called out Trump’s “unsteady waddle.”

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President Donald Trump has raised eyebrows with his trademark wonky walk in Manila.

Trump, 80, is in the Philippines to attend a Southeast Asian Nations Summit before traveling on to China.

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On Tuesday, the White House’s Rapid Response account shared footage of Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. walking the red carpet inside the grounds of Malacañang Palace.

However, Trump’s awkward gait was prominent in the White House’s video, with the U.S. president struggling to walk in a straight line. The jaunty, percussive background music, and jerky camera work did not help as he lurched from side to side.

President Donald Trump and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. salute during an arrival ceremony at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2026. Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

During the walk, Trump at times deviated from President Marcos as he veered to one side, clumping down the red carpet. He occasionally seemed to take unnaturally wide steps, making him look bow-legged.

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Comments on the Rapid Response account were quick to point out the problems with the clip shared by the White House.

“Is this meant to be something positive for Trump?” one user wrote. “He’s walking like he’s on a lobster boat in the middle of a storm.”

President Donald Trump has been called out for his wonky walk. Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

One commenter asked, “Why can’t he walk normally? What are y’all hiding regarding his health?” Another wrotee, “Walking is a strong word for what he’s doing. I would call it more of an unsteady waddle.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar shared the Rapid Response footage, adding “Look at Trump’s legs as he walks,” with the grimacing face emoji.

Other footage of the two presidents on the red carpet show Trump still clomping down the path as he saluted. He also tapped his right thigh, a common trait in his public appearances.

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The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump’s zig-zag walking style has become a topic of conversation this year. In October, Trump was caught on camera walking awkwardly to board Marine One headed for Nebraska. He drifted left, before correcting himself, then veered to the right.

He also tapped the outside of his leg with his right hand—a movement he has made before, and one that has spurred questions about his health.

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In June, while returning to Washington from New York for an NBA Finals game, he zigzagged across the tarmac, while also repeating the leg tap.

Meanwhile, in July Trump lurched from side to side as he headed to Marine One on the way to North Dakota. His awkward gait seemed to favor his left foot.

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In a statement to the Daily Beast at the time, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said, “You must be f---ing blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk.”

Cheung has recycled the comment multiple times when asked about Trump’s walk.

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