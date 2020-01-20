Trump Expected to Target ‘Birth Tourism’ This Week: Report
The Trump administration is reportedly expected to target “birth tourism,” or pregnant women who travel to the United States to give birth and gain U.S. citizenship for their baby, as early as this week, Axios reported Sunday. The move would be the latest effort by the administration to crack down on immigration, and specifically to make it harder for foreigners to take advantage of the 14th Amendment’s protection of citizenship for people who are born in the United States. “This change is intended to address the national security and law enforcement risks associated with birth tourism, including criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry,” a State Department official told Axios. President Trump previously threatened to end birthright citizenship altogether. The new regulation would alter requirements for visitor visas, giving greater legal authority to the administration over the procedure and intensifying the vetting process for visas, Axios reported.