Trump Reportedly Jokes to Friends: ‘Don’t Kill Your Dog, Whatever You Do’
RUFF STUFF
Once a serious contender for Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, Kristi Noem is now reportedly a punchline for the former president. While Trump has not publicly knocked Noem out of his veepstakes after she described executing her puppy in her recent book, in private, he was taken aback by the sordid tale, The New York Times reported. Trump reportedly told advisers he didn’t want to worry about Republicans murdering their pets, and jokingly warned friends, “Don’t kill your dog, whatever you do.” On Tuesday, Trump called the South Dakota governor a “terrific person” who “got hit hard.” Noem’s troubles don’t stop with dog killing, earlier this week she was officially banned from her sixth Sioux tribe, barring her from 16 percent of her own state.