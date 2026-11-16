NEW DO Trump Returns With a Bizarre Pile of Fluff on His Head After Absence Trump’s signature golden locks appeared fluffier than usual ahead of his big trip overseas.

President Donald Trump has debuted yet another new hairdo, this time after a mysterious absence.

Trump, 80, reemerged Monday morning to yap to reporters ahead of his big trip to Asia. But after spending five days away from the public eye, the looks-obsessed president showed off his fluffier-than-usual golden locks to the cameras.

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The president's hair appeared fluffier than usual. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Many were quick to notice his new ‘do.

“His see-through hair is the worst hair ever seen, by anyone. People are saying,” one X user wrote of his new appearance.

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“Trump is showcasing the dead muskrat hair style today,” another joked.

His hair was espically fluffy as he departed for China. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump’s hair changes from day to day: some days it seems fixed in place, while other days it flows with the wind and looks light and delicate. From certain angles, his hair appears cut in a mullet style, longer in the back and hanging over his collar.

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Still, Trump has been acutely aware of how his hair looks over the years.

He infamously declared that he would switch his signature combover hairstyle if he won the 2016 presidential election—adding to the list of campaign promises that he did not follow through with.

Trump, pictured here in 2015, had promised to switch up his hair if he became president. Jonathan Alcorn/REUTERS

More recently, the president has appeared to be toying with hair dye, as his hair has turned brunette at several points in recent weeks.

Trump stunned people as his hair turned brunette earlier this year. Eric Lee/REUTERS

He had been taking a hair-loss prevention drug, finasteride, also known by the brand name Propecia, during his first term, but he appears to have stopped with that treatment, as the drug has not appeared on his medical reports since his return to the White House.

That appears to be evidenced by his recent shock at his hair’s thinning, lamenting the condition of his hair at a campaign event last month after he was taken aback by a high-definition view of the back of his head.

His hair has gotten noticeably thinner in the back. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Wait a minute, wait a minute, I’m not happy right now,” he said, touching his head repeatedly. “Getting a little bit thin up there, I’m not happy.”

He continued, “This is not good news. Now I’m depressed. I said, ‘I look really sharp tonight,’ then I just looked at myself from the back. This is not good.”

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