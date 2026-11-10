BIRDS OF A FEATHER Trump Reveals Bombshell New Probe Into Cheating Chip Billionaire Donald Trump said he spoke to his tech pal, who said he had “no idea the woman he was sleeping with was an alleged spy.

Donald Trump has revealed the FBI is probing tech billionaire Jensen Huang amid explosive allegations that the married Nvidia boss had an affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.

The president disclosed the development during an impromptu press briefing on Monday, saying he had spoken to Huang earlier in the day and was told the 63-year-old tech executive had “no idea” the younger woman allegedly worked for Beijing.

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US President Donald Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 9, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

“And I really believe him,” Trump told reporters.

The 80-year-old president—who has purchased Nvidia stock in the past and whose administration has made consequential decisions about Nvidia’s ability to sell advanced chips to China—also went out of his way to defend Huang.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account. WeChat

The president could not say when he became aware of the allegations, which raised serious national security concerns about whether sensitive information about Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips could have been compromised.

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But he described Huang as a “high quality person” and “an amazing guy” who was “really suffering,” due to the impact on his family.

Jensen Huang and his wife of more than 40 years, Lori, attended Donald Trump’s lavish state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping in late September. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

“I hope there’s no problem. If there is a problem, we’ll let you know about it,” Trump said.

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“I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape,” he added, without detailing the scope of the investigation.

The scandal erupted after reports that Huang had a close relationship with Alice Huang (no relation)—a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence officials believe was gathering information for Beijing.

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025 CTI via REUTERS TV

Alice Huang, believed to be 42, was previously an executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed International, which has faced scrutiny over allegations that it helped funnel restricted Nvidia chips into China.

Jensen Huang has admitted being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, 65, and issued a statement over the weekend apologizing to her, their children and Nvidia employees. He has denied knowing anything about an espionage operation.

Photos showing Jensen Huang and the Chinese spy he's alleged to have had an affair with were posted on her WeChat account. WeChat

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” he said. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Nvidia’s board has launched an independent investigation, but says it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised. It has expressed confidence in Huang and confirmed he will remain CEO while the inquiry proceeds.

But the controversy also puts Trump in an awkward position given his own financial interests in the chipmaker. Financial disclosures revealed the president bought up to $1.6 million and sold up to $1 million in Nvidia shares during the summer.

His administration has also made consequential decisions about Nvidia’s ability to sell advanced chips to China, including approving exports of its H200 processors in exchange for a 25 percent fee.

President Donald Trump adjusts his suit as he and first lady Melania Trump prepare to pose with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, D.C., September 24, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump’s close relationship with Huang has already attracted scrutiny, with the billionaire accompanying him on his trip to China in May and attending a White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in September.

The latest revelations come as Trump prepares for another meeting with Xi next week, with the Nvidia scandal threatening to complicate an already sensitive relationship between Washington and Beijing.

Asked on Monday if he would raise the matter when he meets with Xi, Trump said he didn’t expect to, but added: “I’m sure President Xi will ask me about it.”

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