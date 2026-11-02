ALL IS FORGIVEN Trump Reveals Shock Sweeping Pardon Plan for His Goons The move could turn the president’s final two years in office into a game of congressional whack-a-mole.

Donald Trump says he’d consider a preemptive pardon for any member of his staff at the White House who faces prosecution before he finishes his second term.

“I would if I needed to, sure,” the 80-year-old president told the New York Post’s Miranda Devine in a Monday interview. “I wouldn’t even think about it, I’d do it,” he said.

“I did it for J6,” Trump added, referring to his decision on the first day of his second term to pardon around 1,500 people who participated in the violent 2021 attack on the Capitol.

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Biden pardoned members of his staff and even his own family before leaving office in 2025. Scott Eisen/Scott Eisen, Getty Images

Democrats have gained an astonishing 9-point lead in the polls ahead of Tuesday’s race for control of the House and Senate as Trump’s approval ratings have plummeted to an all-time low of 32 percent.

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Retaking the lower chamber would grant the party sweeping powers to investigate the president, his administration, family members, political allies, and business associates.

They could use congressional subpoenas to demand documents, summon witnesses, conduct sworn depositions, hold public hearings, and even initiate impeachment proceedings against the president and his Cabinet officials.

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Among their potential targets is Elon Musk, the world’s richest man.

Democrats are gearing up to investigate Musk if they can make good on their lead ahead of the Tuesday vote. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The Tesla CEO and Trump megadonor has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into backing Trump and other Republican candidates and cut 250,000 government jobs as head of the administration’s controversial DOGE initiative, all while raking in lucrative federal contracts.

Devine raised a potential Democratic probe into Musk’s business ties to the administration during her Monday sitdown with the president.

Trump dismissed proposals to investigate the business tycoon as little more than bluster, but also said he would move to protect Musk if his opponents make good on those threats.

“It won’t happen. It’s talk,” he said. “But if it is talk, we’ll have to protect them,” he added, referring to his allies more broadly.

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Devine then asked Trump whether he expected Democrats to come after him directly, even though the party has shown little appetite for a rerun of the two impeachment proceedings that were brought against him during his first term.

“Well, I don’t know about me,” he said, adding that any Democratic success at this week’s polls is likely to be “rigged” and that “we’ll know on Tuesday night.”

His remarks to the New York Post come after White House insiders told the Wall Street Journal in April that Trump had “repeatedly” mentioned issuing sweeping pardons for his allies in talks with his top aides.

“I’ll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval [Office],” the president is reported to have told his officials.

Karoline Leavitt, then Trump’s press secretary, told the Journal at the time that its reporters “should learn to take a joke,” before adding that “the President’s pardon power is absolute.”

The president noted in his Monday comments to the Post that his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden made a similar move before leaving the White House in 2025.

Trump's then-press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said in April that his pardon power was "absolute." Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Biden used his final hours in the Oval Office to issue pardons to top administration figures like Gen. Mark Milley and Dr. Anthony Fauci, as well as investigators on the House committee that probed the Jan. 6 riots and several of his own relatives, including son Hunter Biden.

“That’s what Biden did. He gave everybody a pardon,” Trump said on Monday. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for further comment.

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