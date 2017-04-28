Trump Revives ‘Pocahontas’ Rant for NRA Speech

President Trump revived his campaign’s inflammatory rhetoric for his Friday speech at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Atlanta, calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” and vowing to build the border wall as a means to protecting Americans from illegal immigration. Already ramping up conversation about a re-election campaign, Trump speculated on who would attempt to run against him in 2020. “It may be Pocahontas, remember that,” he said to applause and laughter from the crowd. Trump has repeatedly referred to the senator with the racist, derogatory phrase as a reference to her claim to be part Native American. Trump also reminisced about the glory of winning the 2016 election, telling NRA attendees, “What fun that was, November 8th. Wasn’t that a great evening?”