'WOW' Trump Ridiculed for Bonkers Last-Minute Election Stunt Trump will deliver his final closing message ahead of the midterms at his problem-plagued Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

A Democratic strategist said President Donald Trump had handed her party a gift by choosing one of his most disastrous renovation projects as the backdrop for his closing campaign remarks.

CNN’s Karen Finney said she couldn’t believe Trump would deliver his final midterm pitch at his problem-plagued Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had to read it twice to make sure I was reading that correctly. Wow.” She said, “Thank you, Donald Trump. You’re doing our job for us.”

The White House says the speech will focus on his so-called beautification projects across Washington, D.C., even as most voters have indicated that their number one issue headed into Tuesday is affordability.

Trump's approval rating has sunk to one of the lowest in history. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Trump’s closing message ahead of the midterm has been all over the place.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last week alone, he has canceled and uncanceled rallies in must-win states for Republicans, grown obsessed with the male physique, written his longest Truth Social post ever in a 1,300-word rant against comedian Bill Maher, and hosted a jungle-themed party at his Mar-a-Lago golf club.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

But it appears fitting, in a sense, that Trump will use the final day of campaigning not in a swing state, but rather focused on the one thing he truly zeroed in on throughout his presidency: his “beautification” projects across the nation’s capital.

The stage is being set for the president's big speech. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

In the last two years, he has ordered renovations on the White House’s East Wing and the infamous ballroom, his Triumphal Arch, the East Potomac Golf Course, the Kennedy Center, and, of course, his disastrous Reflecting Pool renovations.

Earlier this year, the president ordered that the Reflecting Pool be drained and painted “American flag blue” ahead of the July 4th holiday. But nearly instantly, the water turned green from algae, and the liner of the pool began peeling and floating to the surface.

Trump has blamed the shoddy “renovation” that he ordered on apparent vandals, claiming they committed “very serious crimes having to do with the destruction of National Monuments,” and will spend “years in jail!”

Trump claimed the Pool was sabotaged by bad actors, but the evidence suggested otherwise. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He has claimed that these made-up vandals used a “knife or blade” to tear a “gash” into the pool’s sealant. His description of the apparent gash has shifted from 250 feet to 300 yards to 350 feet

The president grew so embarrassed by the whole ordeal that he fenced off the entire pool and deployed the National Guard to the area to patrol and make sure no one was taking pictures of it.

Trump sent the Guard to patrol his Reflecting Pool disaster. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

More concerningly, as it relates to the speech, voters have indicated that they do not care very much, if at all, about the renovations in Washington.

A Washington Post/Ipsos poll in July found that around 65 percent of voters had a negative opinion of the renovations, with 27 percent saying they were dissatisfied and around 38 percent indicating they were “upset” by the projects.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register