Trump Says Doesn’t Need Daily Intel Briefings

CHEAT SHEET
President-elect Donald Trump says he doesn’t need daily intelligence briefings because he’s “like, a smart person.” In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Trump argued that the briefings are repetitive, and therefore there is no need to attend one every single day. “You know, I’m, like, a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years. Could be eight years—but eight years. I don’t need that,” he said. “But I do say, ‘If something should change, let us know.’” His comments come shortly after the CIA concluded that Russia intervened in the recent election to help him win—which has triggered a flurry of calls for a congressional investigation, among both Democrats and Republicans. Trump, however, dismissed the report on the CIA’s findings as “ridiculous.” This is not the first time the president-elect has refused to listen to information provided by the intelligence community, as he shrugged off numerous warnings about Russian hacking throughout the presidential race, to the ire and dismay of intelligence officials.