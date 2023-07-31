CHEAT SHEET
Trump Says He Expects Jan. 6 Indictment to Drop ‘Any Day Now’
Donald Trump can apparently feel the walls closing in. The former president wrote on his Truth Social platform Monday that he expects federal authorities to file a third indictment against him—this one related to alleged incitement of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol—“any day now.” “I assume that an Indictment from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs, pertaining to my... PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden ‘camp,’” he wrote. “This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”