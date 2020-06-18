Trump Says Some Victims of Police Shootings Died ‘Accidentally’
After meeting with the parents of young Black men and women killed in police shootings, President Donald Trump on Thursday said some of them had died “accidentally.” Asked by Sinclair chief political correspondent Scott Thuman if he should be “more empathetic” at a time of turmoil throughout the country, Trump insisted he does show empathy and said he had done so a day earlier during a private meeting with the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, Antwon Rose, Jemel Roberson, Atatiana Jefferson, Michael Dean, Darius Tarver, Cameron Lamb and Everett Palmer, most of whom were fatally shot by police. “I met with some of the greatest people yesterday, parents of young men and women who were — in some cases accidentally — and other cases, who knows about accidents, right? Children that were killed and it was a very sad thing,” Trump said. He did not elaborate on which killings were accidental.