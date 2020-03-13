Trump Says U.S. ‘May’ Include U.K. in Coronavirus Travel Restrictions Due to New Cases
President Trump said he was considering adding the United Kingdom to the list of countries that have travel limits imposed on them due to a high number of new cases that have been reported in the country recently. “We are looking at it based on the new numbers that are coming out, and we may have to include them in the list of countries that we will—you could say ban or whatever it is—during this time,” the president told reporters during a Friday press conference. “But yeah, the numbers have gone up very precipitously over the last 24 hours so we may be adding that and we may be adding a couple of others and we may, frankly, start thinking about taking some off.” The country reportedly announced 208 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the country’s total up to 798. Over 130,000 people worldwide have the virus, and over 5,000 have died.