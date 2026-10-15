Trump Secretly Plots Shock Firing of His Most Powerful Aide
The president has been quietly calling around to ask who his allies think should replace his Chief of Staff.
Susie Wiles may be headed for the chopping block as Donald Trump puts in secret calls to ask allies who they think should replace his powerful chief of staff.
The bombshell revelation that the 80-year-old president has cooled on a 69-year-old aide so ruthless he calls her his “Ice Maiden” comes ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, with polls forecasting a bloodbath for Republicans amid Trump’s tanking approval among voters.
Trump has apparently dropped several names on calls with influential MAGA figures for who should take over if he gives Wiles the boot, four sources familiar with those conversations told Politico’s Playbook newsletter on Thursday.
Potential candidates apparently include Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, special envoy Steve Witkoff, housing chief Bill Pulte, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and even Randy Levine, president of the New York Yankees.
The president categorically denied that any of those calls had taken place or that he has lost faith in Wiles. “TOTAL FAKE NEWS Politico doesn’t care about facts, integrity, or honest journalism—that’s why I kicked them out of the White House!” Trump said in a statement to the outlet, referring to his short-lived ban on its reporters entering the building last month.
“Susie Wiles is my loyal and longest serving Chief of Staff—and there is a reason for that,” he went on. “She has been with me since the beginning, is my trusted advisor, and has my COMPLETE confidence.”
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Recipients of Trump’s alleged calls have only been too eager to provide him with ammunition against the chief of staff and recommendations for her replacement. “She’s burned a lot of people,” one GOP operative told Politico.
Some have leaped at the opportunity to feed Trump damaging material about allegations against figures in Wiles’ orbit. Her daughter Katie, along with two of her allies, former White House aide James Blair and Trump’s ex-campaign guru Chris LaCivita, were revealed this month to have done work for Republika Srpska, a pro-Russian autonomous Serb territory in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
“Susie has this whole cadre of people that have been found to have been monetizing [Trump’s] ecosystem pretty dramatically,” an outside White House adviser told Politico.
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.
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