Trump Senate Pick Flails in Brutal MAGA TV Ambush

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President Donald Trump’s handpicked Texas Senate candidate offered an odd response when cornered about his opponent’s growing support among Republicans.

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty pressed the scandal-plagued Paxton about Democrat James Talarico’s latest campaign ad, which touts support from several top Texas Republicans.

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“I wanna ask you about this—the RINO issue,” the host said. “These are people who are Republicans, in this case, in your state. This is an ad that Talarico dropped today; take a look.”

The ad features several prominent Texas Republicans, including former Rep. Alan Steelman, former state Rep. Bennett Ratliff, and former state Rep. Todd Smith, saying they are “passing on Ken Paxton” while singing Talarico’s praises.

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“I truly believe that [Paxton] is the most corrupt politician Texas has ever seen,” former Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, a Republican, said in the video.

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Finnerty said that “You can add Karl Rove to that list” of Republicans voting for Talarico. He also mentioned members of former President George W. Bush’s family doing the same.

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“What’s your reaction to that?” he then asked Paxton, who had just left an embarrassingly small rally at a hotel sports bar in San Angelo, Texas.

Veteran GOP strategist Karl Rove warned that Paxton risks losing the election if he refuses to debate Talarico. RICHARD BRIAN/REUTERS

“Well, one, you know, I don’t know that these people have been with us for a long time, some of them,” Paxton, 63, began. “I don’t believe most Republicans are in that boat.”

He awkwardly continued, “And obviously, James Talarico can’t prove any of what he’s saying. He doesn’t want to talk about his record or my record. ‘Let’s talk about something else called corruption that I make up and has never been proven,’ just like it wasn’t proven with President Trump.

“You know, it’s lovely to, uh, put allegations out there, but James Talarico never puts any proof behind it, nor does he put any proof behind what he’s actually running on.”

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is leading in the polls. Danielle Villasana/Getty Images

Paxton was indicted in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges, but avoided trial in 2024 through a pre-trial agreement. Without admitting guilt, he paid $300,000 and completed 100 hours of community service.

In May 2023, the Texas House of Representatives impeached him over accusations of bribery, abuse of office, and misuse of state resources, but the state Senate acquitted him four months later.

Paxton’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Talarico, 37, has built significant bipartisan support in ruby-red Texas, putting him several points ahead of Paxton in the polls conducted on the home stretch of his campaign. If he wins on Tuesday, he’ll become the first Democratic U.S. senator elected in Texas since 1988.

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