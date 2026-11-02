GOOD TIMING Trump Senate Pick Hit With Sick Staffer Scandal on Eve of Vote A Capitol Hill aide with ties to Georgia Republican Mike Collins has been exposed right before the midterm elections. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A toxic political scandal has erupted on the eve of the midterm elections, ensnaring a congressional staffer tied to four Republican lawmakers—including a Trump-backed candidate locked in a high-stakes campaign for the U.S. Senate.

A Washington Post analysis linked 25-year-old legislative assistant Jonathon Hatzistefanou to an anonymous X account operating under the handle 0UrsaMajor0. The profile amassed more than 1,000 followers by spewing hate speech, calling for an end to American democracy, promoting political violence, and trashing civil rights laws.

Hatzistefanou worked as a staff assistant for Rep. Mike Collins, Republican of Georgia, from May 2023 to March 2024.

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Jonathon Hatzistefanou holds a campaign sign for his then-boss, Rep. Mike Collins, in November 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Collins is now locked in a bitter race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in a battleground state that Donald Trump won in 2024.

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Hatzistefanou has worked for Rep. Daniel Webster, Republican of Florida, since January 2025; also worked as a research assistant on the House Transportation Committee for Rep. Troy Nehls, Republican of Texas; and interned for Rep. Kat Cammack, Republican of Florida.

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When reached by telephone by the Post, Hatzistefanou denied owning the account but declined to comment further. Within an hour of that call, several posts filled with slurs and extreme language were scrubbed from the profile, the newspaper reported. Hatzistefanou was the only individual the paper’s reporters had contacted at the time.

The 0UrsaMajor0 account repeatedly targeted women in leadership, calling Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, an “old hag” and referring to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, as a “b---h.” In June, a post complained that Turning Point USA employed too many women, while a September 2024 post called a former female diplomat a “fat pig.”

Hatzistefanou is now a staffer for Daniel Webster. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In April, the account pushed back against claims that young staffers followed white nationalist Nick Fuentes, arguing it was an excuse to promote “foids”—a derogatory term meaning “female humanoids”—instead of “any comptent [sic] gen z men.”

The account pushed virulent bigotry against nonwhite groups and immigrants, calling Islam a “desert slave religion” in February 2024, while Hatzistefanou was employed by Collins.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the profile posted that the “only thing that matters” is fighting multiracial democracy, calling the 1960s civil rights movement a mistake where “Democrats sold their country down the river for progressive moral superiority.”

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Other posts promoted “bioleninism,” a fringe theory claiming the political left maintains control through a “biological underclass.” One May 2025 post described this group as “Entropic slime. That’s all the left is. Biomass propagation. Lower order goo.”

The profile repeatedly advocated for replacing American democracy—which an April 2024 post labeled “so gay lmfao”—with a monarchy or dictatorship, frequently citing blogger Curtis Yarvin. A May post asserted that “The future we hope for is dependent on Congress becoming a museum.”

The poster directed homophobia toward political figures, including former Vice President Mike Pence; a former Republican senator; and a far-right researcher, writing of the researcher, “I would pay to watch this f----t be fed his teeth.”

A June 2025 post quote-tweeted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, demanding “Nuremberg tribunals for every elected official and bureaucrat who pushed even the notion of ‘trans kids.’”

Archived posts from another public account tied to Hatzistefanou, JonathonHatz, showed retweets of Fuentes, homophobic slurs, and a June 2017 post reading, “I’d rather be a white supremacist than a degenerate impoverished minority.”

The 0UrsaMajor0 account frequently praised Collins, writing in December 2023 that the congressman was “single-handedly fighting the woke mob.”

The fallout hits as the MS NOW polling average shows Ossoff holding a solid lead over Collins in Georgia.

The Daily Beast has contacted Webster’s office for comment on this story.

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