CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Trump Sent Kim Jong Un Another Letter Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Report
OVERTURES
Read it at Reuters
President Trump sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a letter amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that North Korea’s state media characterized as a sign of “special and very firm personal relations,” Reuters reports. A senior Trump official cited in the report confirmed the letter but provided no details, saying only that it was “consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic.” North Korean state news agency KCNA claimed that Trump used the letter to express a desire to join forces with the North Korean dictator in fighting the pandemic. According to KCNA, the American president “was impressed by the efforts made by the Chairman to defend his people from the serious threat of the epidemic.”