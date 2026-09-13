HEAD IN THE CLOUDS Trump Sets Off Alarm Bells With Incoherent Rant A press conference in Ireland went bizarrely off the rails.

Asked about his sudden demands for the unification of Ireland, a slouched and squinting Donald Trump responded by rambling about windmills in Scotland.

The 80-year-old president was questioned by reporters at the Amgen Irish Open golf tournament Sunday, hosted at his own Trump International Golf Course.

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Wearing a “USA” cap from his line of presidential merch, Trump admitted he “didn’t know” what British PM Andy Burnham had said about his Irish unification comments.

The president quickly veered away from a question about his recent 'united Ireland' comments. NewsNation

“He said there will be no referendum until the majority of people in Northern Ireland—” a reporter began, before Trump interrupted: “Everybody says that, and then things happen.”

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“By the way I’ve spoken to him, I think he’s a very nice guy. He tends to be on the liberal side, unfortunately.”

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In a startling pivot, Trump then said: “The one thing he is going to be doing, I think he’s going to be stopping the stupid windmills and he’s going to be drilling in the North Sea, that’s my impression.”

X/@war_intell

Largely ignoring the sea of reporters asking questions, he stated: “I hope no windmills, if you have a windmill in your backyard.”

The president has feuded with windmills since losing a UK Supreme Court appeal to block an offshore wind farm from being built near his Aberdeen golf course over a decade ago, but it still seems to be plaguing his mind.

“No more windmills. If you have a windmill near your house, your house is practically valueless,” he raged.

X/@livelife1964

“It’s the most expensive form—it’s so sad. You know, Ireland’s been very good at windmills. They have proportionately far less than Scotland. Scotland is—it’s a shame what they’ve done.”

Forgetting about Ireland completely, he mocked: “Here’s a good thing about a windmill; it can be taken down.

“But, you know what’s so bad, it’s so pathetic, you can’t really bury them, they say the blades will cause all sorts of problems in there—they got something for everything.”

On X, viewers speculated that Trump’s impromptu windmill rant was symbolic of a far larger problem.

Trump raged about windmills in Scotland, after suffering the installation of a wind farm near his Aberdeen golf course. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Northern Ireland’s constitutional future, brought to you by a golf-course feud with renewable energy,” one person joked.

Another wrote: “Sometimes I get the feeling that my President didn’t understand the question, or the answer he just gave to it.”

“Just another embarrassing, ignorant comment from a man that is in deep cognitive decline,” said a third.

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