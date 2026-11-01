ALL DOWNHILL Trump, 80, Shows Fresh Signs of Decline in Damning New Analysis The president’s potty mouth is more than just off-putting. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s increasingly foul-mouthed speeches may be a sign of cognitive decline, experts claim.

A New York Times review found that the president, 80, used “all-or-nothing words” almost a fifth more frequently than he did a decade ago, and about five percent more than he did in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cognitive experts warn that using such phrases, which describe outcomes in terms of either great success or utter failure, can be a sign of aging and cognitive decline.

Additionally, the president has also been using far more profanity than he once did. The Times found that Trump uses about 15 swear words per 10,000 words, compared with six per 10,000 a decade ago—a shift experts say is also consistent with diminishing cognitive abilities. The White House did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast.

The Times said it reviewed thousands of Trump’s speeches, interviews, social media posts and schedules dating back to 2015, measuring word use and using an A.I. model to assess more than 6,500 speech passages for rambling and incoherence under a rubric informed by manual review.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t the first time Trump, the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, has raised concerns over his increasingly profane language.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Last month, Terry Moran, a longtime ABC journalist who was dismissed by the network last year after calling out the “hatred” within top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, told The Daily Beast Podcast that the president’s potty mouth was his way of drawing attention away from his dulling speech skills.

“We’ve all seen him evolve over time. He’s not as sharp as he used to be on the stump...He had an almost carnivorous sense of where the vulnerabilities and the excitement in the crowd were, and he’d riff, riff them up. And now he droned,” said Moran.

Moran went on: “I think as a replacement, he’s just cursing...and that’ll get a charge, you know, to say the F word or whatever.”

Play Video

Throughout Trump’s second term, reports have detailed his profane tirades against his own appointees behind closed doors. In public, too, the president has become increasingly susceptible to being ragebaited, as he demonstrated Saturday when he fat-shamed a Reuters reporter who dared to question his health.

Reuters White House correspondent Jacob Bogage set Trump off by asking how he was doing health-wise and if his last-second rally cancellations, which he ultimately reversed in Iowa and Kansas, were tied to him being tired of traveling.

The president, who is overweight at 238 pounds and less than two pounds shy of being classified as obese, posted a photo of Bogage to his 13 million Truth Social followers on Saturday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Oh, you’re sick to ask that question,” Trump snapped at Bogage. “You are sick.” “Can you imagine? Look at this—look at this guy. He’s way out of shape. Look at that, how badly—he comes to me, ‘Sir, you’re not going to Kansas,’” the president continued, adding, “You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell.”

He later doubled down, posting a photo of Bogage to his 13 million Truth Social followers on Saturday, emblazoned with a line from his Thursday outburst: “Put yourself in shape. You look like hell!”

When he’s not on a tirade, Trump is also prone to other inappropriae language. Last week, much of the president’s remarks were focused on repeatedly thirsting over the body of former college football player Jon Husted, whose Ohio Senate seat will help decide who controls the U.S. Congress.

“Let’s be honest, he’s a milquetoast candidate,” a Republican official, who has been trying to help Husted, told the Daily Beast on the campaign trail. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“I started examining his body, because I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” the 80-year-old president told his amused fans at the time. “I looked at his a--.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register