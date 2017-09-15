Trump Signs Resolution Condemning Charlottesville ‘Terrorist Attack’

President Donald Trump on Thursday night signed a congressional resolution condemning “the violence and domestic terrorist attack” that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August. The resolution rejects “white nationalists, white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups.” Just hours before signing the resolution, Trump returned to an old talking point blaming anti-racist protesters for some of violence at the white-nationalist gathering. “You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also,” Trump said, equivocating counterprotesters with white nationalists “now because of what’s happened since then with antifa. When you look at really what’s happened since Charlottesville, a lot of people are saying and people have actually written, ‘Gee Trump may have a point.’ I said there’s some very bad people on the other side also.” Trump has previously defended some participants in the white nationalist gathering as “fine people.”
