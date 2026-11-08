Trump Sparks 25th Amendment Call With Deranged Cartoon Video
The president is back to posting AI slop after his historic midterm loss.
Donald Trump, 80, has renewed calls for his removal from office after posting a bizarre AI-generated video showing a mock press briefing led by UFC CEO Dana White.
In a new Truth Social post on Sunday, the president took a jab at the media and former First Lady Michelle Obama, reposting an AI-slop cartoon that showed White—as a fictitious press secretary—siccing his UFC fighters on members of a press pool. For reasons unknown, the video is in the style of animated adult comedy “Family Guy.”
Trump had announced a day earlier that he offered White the job of press secretary, though it was unclear if his announcement was made in jest. He also requested that some of White’s UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Kayla Harris, be used to “defend us against the Lunatic Left.”
The baffling video begins with one reporter asking White if the president is “a threat to democracy.”
White responds by sending Khabib Nurmagomedov, a UFC champion, shoulder-throwing the reporter to the ground.
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In classic AI fashion, the video devolved into an indecipherable mess as it continued. At one point, a reporter with blue hair and hoop earrings asks about Trump’s pronouns, only for two female fighters to wrestle with his arms—and then, each other.
As the blue-haired reporter runs out of the room, yelling “this is fascism,” another fighter enters and kicks an unrelated security guard in the face.
For the final question, UFC fighter Josh Hokit seizes the mic from White and claims, “Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” in a parody of his victory speech during the UFC Freedom 250 fight on the White House lawn.
White, frustrated, appears to have all the reporters beaten unconscious by his fighters.
The White House and the UFC did not respond to a request for comment on the video.
The inscrutable video was not well received online, with some pointing to potential mental deterioration due to the president’s age.
“Totally normal and totally not an insane post by the President of the United States this morning,” one X user wrote.
“25th Amendment NOW!” another posted.
Another user pointed to insecurity over aging as a possible explanation for the enigmatic post.
“For the next 2 years he is just going to watch his little videos that make his ego feel good and make him forget he’s weakening mentally, physically and politically,” they wrote. “He knows his power isn’t what it was a week ago. So he will focus on his buildings and AI and we cease to exist.”
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…