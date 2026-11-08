PRIORITIES Trump Sparks 25th Amendment Call With Deranged Cartoon Video The president is back to posting AI slop after his historic midterm loss.

Donald Trump, 80, has renewed calls for his removal from office after posting a bizarre AI-generated video showing a mock press briefing led by UFC CEO Dana White.

In a new Truth Social post on Sunday, the president took a jab at the media and former First Lady Michelle Obama, reposting an AI-slop cartoon that showed White—as a fictitious press secretary—siccing his UFC fighters on members of a press pool. For reasons unknown, the video is in the style of animated adult comedy “Family Guy.”

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Trump had announced a day earlier that he offered White the job of press secretary, though it was unclear if his announcement was made in jest. He also requested that some of White’s UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Kayla Harris, be used to “defend us against the Lunatic Left.”

In 2020, White made his first high-profile donation to the Trump campaign, sending $1 million to the America First Action PAC. Donald Trump/Truth Social

The baffling video begins with one reporter asking White if the president is “a threat to democracy.”

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White responds by sending Khabib Nurmagomedov, a UFC champion, shoulder-throwing the reporter to the ground.

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In classic AI fashion, the video devolved into an indecipherable mess as it continued. At one point, a reporter with blue hair and hoop earrings asks about Trump’s pronouns, only for two female fighters to wrestle with his arms—and then, each other.

According to NBC, White was invited for a meeting at the White House on Monday, but declined to provide further details. Amber Searls/Amber Searls/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the blue-haired reporter runs out of the room, yelling “this is fascism,” another fighter enters and kicks an unrelated security guard in the face.

For the final question, UFC fighter Josh Hokit seizes the mic from White and claims, “Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?” in a parody of his victory speech during the UFC Freedom 250 fight on the White House lawn.

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White, frustrated, appears to have all the reporters beaten unconscious by his fighters.

The White House and the UFC did not respond to a request for comment on the video.

The inscrutable video was not well received online, with some pointing to potential mental deterioration due to the president’s age.

“Totally normal and totally not an insane post by the President of the United States this morning,” one X user wrote.

“25th Amendment NOW!” another posted.

Trump has long relied on AI to air his political grievances. Republicans against Trump/X

Another user pointed to insecurity over aging as a possible explanation for the enigmatic post.

“For the next 2 years he is just going to watch his little videos that make his ego feel good and make him forget he’s weakening mentally, physically and politically,” they wrote. “He knows his power isn’t what it was a week ago. So he will focus on his buildings and AI and we cease to exist.”

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