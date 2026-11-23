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President Donald Trump is sparking calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked after sharing an AI-generated image of bloodied, newly reinstated NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang waving a red bra in the air.

Trump, 80, posted the image after an NVIDIA spokesperson announced Monday that the company’s board had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang, a Trump ally who resigned after being exposed for extramarital affairs with two subordinates and a suspected Chinese spy.

After congratulating the board on an “absolutely GREAT” decision, Trump shared an edited version of the photograph of himself moments after a gunman opened fire at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. But in the altered image, Huang appeared in Trump’s place. Instead of raising his fist in defiance, he was holding a bra.

Trump shared this image after Huang returned to power. Screenshot//Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

“25th Amendment has never been more appropriate than it is for Donald Trump,” left-wing columnist Jason Page wrote in an X post in response to Trump’s photo.

“That doesn’t give me joy to say. It’s almost elder abuse at this point for people to continue allowing him to behave the way he does. And the GOP remains silent and complicit.”

“What else has to happen before the 25th Amendment is invoked?” another X user responded. “Please tell us this is the final straw.”

Trump fiercely advocated for Huang’s return to NVIDIA, one of the world’s most valuable companies, despite his affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy whose ties to the NVIDIA CEO were condemned as a national security risk.

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It appeared to be the image Trump selected to celebrate Huang’s return that surprised critics. The undoctored, now-famous photo was taken minutes after multiple rallygoers were shot by the gunman aiming for Trump. One attendee, Corey Comperatore, died after shielding his wife and daughters from the gunfire. Another rallygoer, James Copenhaver, was also critically wounded and died in September from complications from his injuries.

Throughout Monday, critics continued to echo their outrage and demand Trump’s removal from office.

“Time for 25th Amendment immediately,” X user Lucas Sanders shared in a post to his more than 92,000 followers.

“This is a real Trump post. He’s totally lost it,” echoed independent journalist Aaron Rupar.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Before he shared the image on Truth Social, he wrote that the United States “has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

“On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security,” Trump wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.