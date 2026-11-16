HERO ARC Trump Sparks Calls for the 25th Amendment Over His AI Slop Fantasy Trump is again facing calls to be removed from office after he posted strange AI-generated images. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

President Donald Trump sparked fresh calls for his removal after using AI to embellish a story in which he cast himself as the hero.

Trump, 80, posted a story, which he called a “MUST READ,” to his Truth Social account late Saturday evening, which recounted his role in helping Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s son, Jim, recover after a traumatic brain injury from a wrestling match in January 2020.

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While much of the actual story appears to be truthful, at least two of the images he attached appear to have been AI-generated.

While Mullin did get emotional during his confirmation hearing, the other two images appear to have been made using AI. @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s repeated inquiries for more information about the images.

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The strange images have prompted calls for Trump, 80, to be removed from office.

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“25th amendment now!” the Republicans against Trump X account posted in response to Trump’s post.

“This is completely effing bonkers,” another user said. “25th Amendment-worthy.”

“This is demented. Gross. Disrespectful. Manipulative. And 25th Amendment worthy,” another wrote.

Trump is no stranger to posting AI enhancements on his Truth Social account. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The attached story provides a dramatic retelling of Jim Mullin’s brain injury and his recovery process, much of which does appear to have truth to it, but certain elements seem to be embellished.

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“President Trump - today, because of you - Secretary of Homeland Security Mullin is in tears. Tears streaming down his face in front of the entire chamber. And he said it himself — what President Trump did for my son - I will carry that gratitude with me for the rest of my life,” the story, which also appears to be AI-generated, begins.

It goes on to say that Mullin’s “15-year-old son Jim was a world-class wrestler. Strong. Gifted. His father’s entire world. Then, one day, a severe brain injury changed everything in an instant. Jim opened his eyes - and he could no longer recognize his own parents.”

“The son Markwayne had watched grow up every day - looked at his own father and saw a stranger,” it continues.

In the president’s version of events, the story explained that there was “only one thing Jim still remembered. Donald Trump was the President.” That portion of the story has not been corroborated.

Trump installed Mullin to lead DHS after he unceremoniously fired Kristi Noem from the role. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The story then explains that Trump sent a private plane so Jim could go to a rehab center in Bakersfield, California, a state which Trump routinely disparages.

Later in the story, Trump visits Jim in rehab when his recovery begins to take a turn for the better, which Mullin has confirmed to be truthful.

“[Trump] walked inside. Sat beside Jim. Took his hand. And said — ‘Do you know why I love your dad? Because he loves you,’” the story continued. “That one sentence. That one visit. Began helping Jim’s memory come back.”

The story then jumps to Mullin’s confirmation hearing, in which he did, in fact, tear up recalling Trump’s role in helping his son, notably when Trump visited him in rehab.

“Man, he didn’t do it for any other reason. I mean, here’s the President of the United States and he did it just because he cared,” a tearful Mullin said in March. “And so when you want to say why he’s a friend, yeah. We were acquaintances before that. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Mullin did get emotional when recalling his son's brain injury and recovery earlier this year. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump–version of the story ends with a call to action to pray for Mullin’s son, who has seemingly been healthy for about six years and is now a 22-year-old married man.

“Tonight, say one prayer for Jim Mullin and his recovery,” the story concludes. “And say another for the man who chose to sit beside him when he had every reason to keep moving.”

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