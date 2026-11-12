TOO MUCH SCREENTIME Trump Sparks Calls for the 25th Amendment After Morning Meltdown One post in particular set off calls to turn to a rarely invoked Constitutional amendment.

President Donald Trump’s early-morning Truth Social posting spree has yet again triggered calls for the 25th Amendment.

Trump, 80, posted eight times within six hours early Thursday morning, going on a rampage about everything from the Democrats and the GOP’s “perceived loss” in the midterms, immigrants from Mexico, the Iran war, and even Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s cheating scandal.

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But it was Trump’s latest flip-flop on the Iran war that set off calls to invoke the 25th Amendment, which lays out a procedure for succession in the event of an incapacitated president.

“I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.,” he wrote, pivoting the vice president away from his earlier assignment to lead talks with Tehran.

Donald Trump on Truth Social

“CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!” he said. “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

@santafelife on X

“Trump can’t make up his mind,” one X user wrote. “Maybe 25th Amendment looming.”

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“Tr*mp is totally unhinged. 25th Amendment,” another user said.

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“🚨25th amendment for Grandpa Crazy needed right now,” an anti-Trump account wrote.

@CreatesDan on X

“Every day from now on will be a deeper journey into 25th Amendment territory,” journalist Ray Locker said.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded to the criticism by attacking the Daily Beast.

“Only the glue-sniffing degenerates at the failing Daily Beast would obsessively push baseless conspiracy theories about President Trump, and that’s because they suffer from a severe, crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted their peanut-sized brains,” he said.

“President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people,” he added. “The President is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health.”

Ingle, 32, got his bachelor’s degree in communications and master’s degree in business administration from Southeastern University, where his father, Kent Ingle, is president. The Florida-based institution boasts that more than two-thirds of its students attend online or through extension courses at 200 “partner sites,” which do not have to be accredited.

Five of Trump’s eight posts centered around Democrats, accusing the party of engaging in “MASSIVE BLUE STATE CORRUPTION” without providing evidence—all while insisting that he is the “exact opposite” of them.

President Donald Trump has taken Vice President JD Vance off Iran war talks. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

But the president also took aim at his own party, calling out Republican lawmakers for failing to pass the SAVE America Act and terminate the filibuster, which he said would “go down as being one of the greatest mistakes in the Political History of America. So sad!!!”

Trump posted eight times within six hours early Thursday morning. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In another post, Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexico if it fails to rein in what he claimed was an “invasion” of the U.S. by Mexican immigrants. He also said “the very liberal new governor of Texas,” Gina Hinojosa, border patrol, and ICE “have been so informed” of his renewed focus on immigrants.

As for the bombshell affairs that have forced Huang to step down as CEO of Nvidia, Trump floated a bonkers proposal: “NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!”

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