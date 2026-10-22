DRINKS ON HER Top Trump Aide Booted from Stadium After Drink-Fueled Fight She blew kisses while bystanders booed her out of the stadium. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/TMZ

The Trump administration’s newly added press adviser was caught on camera causing a commotion at an NBA game before being escorted out to boos.

Britt McHenry, the former ESPN reporter-turned-press-adviser at the State Department, can be seen arguing with an unidentified fan in footage from the Washington Wizards-Milwaukee Bucks game on Wednesday night.

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McHenry, 40, attended the game at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena seemingly with a male friend, according to Page Six.

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The dispute reportedly erupted after a group of men behind McHenry began heckling Bucks player Kyle Kuzma and disparaging his fiancee, model Winnie Harlow.

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A source told Page Six that McHenry, who had been drinking, turned around to tell the heckler to “ease up,” kicking off a verbal dispute.

Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has previously been involved in combative controversies. Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

The men then allegedly started throwing “misogynistic” insults at McHenry while throwing a drink on her. The source added that this prompted McHenry to retaliate with her own drink.

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She left the stadium as bystanders recorded the scene, laughing, booing, and throwing towels while she blew kisses.

Britt McHenry, a Trump staffer, was kicked out of a Wizards NBA game after throwing a drink at another fan Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/TMZ

Sources close to Britt told TMZ that Britt wasn’t kicked out, but left on her own, while her male guest stayed and met up with her after the game.

But the video shows her arguing with stadium employees, yelling, “What’d I do?” while staffers pointed to the front doors.

Page Six’s source said stadium staff escorted both McHenry and the man she fought with out of the stadium.

McHenry was a Washington, D.C.–based ESPN reporter for just over three years before the network suspended her in April 2015 after a video showed her lashing out about her car being towed.

In that video, McHenry is seen berating the tow employee, saying they had “no education” or “skillset.”

“Do you feel good about your job?” McHenry asked. “So I could be a college dropout and do the same thing? Why? ‘Cause I have a brain, and you don’t. Maybe if I was missing some teeth, they would hire me, huh? ‘Cause I’m on television, and you’re in a f–king trailer, honey.”

McHenry was suspended in 2015 after a dispute with a towing company employee, during which she said they had "no education" or "skillset." Leon Halip/Getty Images

The video then showed her storming out, saying, “Lose some weight, baby girl.”

In an August 2024 podcast discussion, she insisted the video of the towing altercation was “highly edited” and “doctored,” but said she believed her behavior was justified.

“I will always kinda own it, but I look back, and I don’t think that video is that big of a deal,” the TV personality said. “I feel like people get canceled every hour on social media… What? I said things that are true. If college degrees don’t mean anything, why do we go to college? If looks don’t mean anything, then why do you have models, people who work in television, and people who can’t?"

McHenry sued Fox News and her co-host for sexual harassment and subsequent retaliation. Mary F. Calvert/Getty Images

The network ultimately fired her in April 2017, and she later joined Fox News as a commentator before rising to co-host.

There, she sued Fox News and her former Fox Nation co-host George “Tyrus” Murdoch in December 2019. McHenry alleged he sexually harassed her through explicit text messages and lewd comments.

She also accused the network of retaliating after she reported the alleged harassment, sidelining her and giving Tyrus his own show.

McHenry defended her past ESPN controversy on a podcast before becoming State Department Press Advisor. U.S. Department of State/Screenshot

Tyrus denied the allegations, and Fox News said it had fully investigated her complaints and maintained that its actions were appropriate.

The lawsuit was settled in July 2021 on undisclosed terms, and McHenry left the network.

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