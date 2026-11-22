The president made a bold fashion statement that left little doubt about who his biggest fan is.

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President Donald Trump turned his Saturday golf outing into a one-man fan club meeting, sporting an outfit that paid tribute to a very familiar face.

The president, 80, was spotted at his Sterling, Virginia, golf club wearing an oversized white sweatshirt emblazoned with a sketch of his own face—complete with his signature pointing finger.

In a Reuters photograph, Trump could be seen striking a nearly identical pose to the one on the shirt as he prepared to depart the White House.

He completed the look with dark navy blue slacks and white shoes.

Life imitates art. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Another photo, showing Trump posing with a boy at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, offered a closer look at the presidential portrait.

“President Donald J Trump today at Trump National Golf Club Washington DC! HAPPY THANKSGIVING!” MAGA social media booster Michael Solakiewicz posted.

A better view of the Trump Sweater on Trump. X

Internet sleuths quickly set about tracking down the source of Trump’s self-portrait sweatshirt.

Several X users found a similar sweatshirt for sale online, although its depiction of Trump appeared slightly different.

A closer view of the Trump printed on the sweater the president is wearing. X

The version available online was arguably less flattering, featuring a few extra wrinkles that Trump’s own sweatshirt had conveniently left out.

The shirt for sale online that is similar to president Trump's. Screenshot

Trump spent Saturday morning inspecting construction on his controversial White House ballroom on the site of the East Wing, which he abruptly demolished.

He then headed to his golf club with longtime aide and executive assistant Natalie Harp, 35, in tow.

The demands of the presidency have done little to curb Trump’s appetite for golf since he returned to the White House in January 2025.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He has spent many weekends on the links in 2026, even as his administration waged war in Iran and he crisscrossed the country campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the midterms—many of whom ultimately lost.

His love of the game has also sparked a bitter dispute over the East Potomac public golf course in Washington, D.C., which Trump wants to close and overhaul. A Joe Biden-appointed judge has temporarily blocked the project amid an ongoing legal battle.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about why Trump was wearing his own likeness—or where he got the sweatshirt.