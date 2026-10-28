NO INTEREST! Trump Suffers Blow as Fed Blows Off Interest Rate Cut The president will not get the rate decrease he wanted before the midterms. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates steady at its final meeting before next week’s midterm elections.

Donald Trump has demanded that the central bank lower rates but has been repeatedly rebuffed by the Federal Reserve, including its handpicked chairman, Kevin Warsh, as inflation persists.

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