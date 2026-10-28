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Trump Suffers Blow as Fed Blows Off Interest Rate Cut

The president will not get the rate decrease he wanted before the midterms.

President Donald Trump attends a midterm election campaign rally to support Republican US Senate candidate Ken Paxton, in Lubbock, Texas, US, October 27, 2026.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates steady at its final meeting before next week’s midterm elections.

Donald Trump has demanded that the central bank lower rates but has been repeatedly rebuffed by the Federal Reserve, including its handpicked chairman, Kevin Warsh, as inflation persists.

This story is developing and will be updated.

A photo illustration of Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States Kevin Warsh and Donald Trump.
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Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-WicePolitical Reporter

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