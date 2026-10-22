LAYING DOWN THE GAVEL Trump Suffers Stinging Defeat in $10B Lawsuit He Filed Himself A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump to sit for the deposition he had been dodging in the defamation suit he filed against the BBC.

A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump to sit for a deposition he desperately tried to avoid in the $10 billion lawsuit he brought against the BBC.

The president, who has notoriously tried to avoid being deposed in past lawsuits, will need to sit for a deposition by December 11 or face sanctions. U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett also warned Trump’s lawyers that the entire suit could be thrown out if he does not comply with court orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-hour deposition was originally supposed to take place on October 16, but the president’s lawyers canceled it and argued that Trump did not have time for such a matter until January, citing “matter of national importance.”

Trump pictured speaking at a MAGA rally on Oct. 16, the same day his attorneys argued he was too busy dealing with being president to be deposed. Elijah Nouvelage/REUTERS

The BBC attorneys pushed back, arguing that those “matters” turned out to be a political campaign event and fundraiser.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was participating in party politics and prioritized that over sitting for the deposition,” attorney Charles Tobin said.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

In the ruling, Lett also rejected a request from Trump’s attorneys to keep video of his deposition from being taped. He instead ordered that only lawyers directly involved in the case can view the recording for now.

Trump filed his defamation lawsuit against the broadcaster last year over a documentary the BBC produced on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection attempt, which he claimed was edited “intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively.”

Trump's election lies came to a head on Jan. 6, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The lawsuit claims the documentary aired in the U.K. in 2024 was defamatory because the broadcaster spliced together parts of his speech. The BBC combined two parts of the speech: one in which Trump encouraged his supporters to walk to the Capitol, and another from a few minutes earlier in which he said he would walk there with them.

“I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down, we’re going to walk down,” Trump told his supporters that day, adding, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol.”

The BBC edited the footage to show Trump saying the line: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you.”

Trump at his now infamous speech on the Ellipse. JIM BOURG/REUTERS

They then played Trump’s line towards the end of his 55-minute speech in which Trump told his supporters to“fight like hell.”

“We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump said as a mob of his supporters had begun their trek to the Capitol.

The BBC has apologized for the editing, but has maintained that the edits are not grounds for a lawsuit.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register