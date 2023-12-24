Trump Takes His Immunity Argument to Appeals Court

CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump has taken his argument that he should be immune from prosecution—which was shot down by a federal judge—to an appeals court. In court papers filed Saturday night, the ex-president once again tried to derail special prosecutor Jack Smith’s case that charges him with trying to overturn the 2020 election. The crux of his claim: Congress had to impeach and convict him before he could be charged criminally. District Judge Tanya Chutkan did not buy that logic, ruling this month that “the United States has only one Chief Executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass.”