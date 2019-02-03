CHEAT SHEET

    Trump Taps Ronny Jackson as Physician Again, Despite Misconduct Allegations

    Victoria Albert

    Carlos Barria/Reuters

    President Trump has chosen his former White House physician, Adm. Ronny Jackson, to resume his role as chief medical adviser. Jackson is the subject of an ongoing Pentagon investigation into allegations he haphazardly gave out medication, drank on the job, and created a hostile work environment. The allegations caused Jackson to withdraw his nomination to be Veteran Affairs secretary in June. On Friday, the White House also nominated the Navy admiral for a second star.

