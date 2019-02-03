Read it at The Washington Post
President Trump has chosen his former White House physician, Adm. Ronny Jackson, to resume his role as chief medical adviser. Jackson is the subject of an ongoing Pentagon investigation into allegations he haphazardly gave out medication, drank on the job, and created a hostile work environment. The allegations caused Jackson to withdraw his nomination to be Veteran Affairs secretary in June. On Friday, the White House also nominated the Navy admiral for a second star.