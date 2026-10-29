CRUDE AWAKENING Team Trump’s Secret Scramble Over Putin Gift Fiasco Exposed U.S. firms don’t want to risk breaking the law by complying with a presidential executive order. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration is desperately trying to persuade U.S. firms to accept Russian diesel shipments as part of the president’s plan to ease the global crisis, according to a report.

Earlier this month, Trump effectively lifted congressional sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine by announcing a deal to allow Russia to export diesel to global markets.

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The move was Trump’s attempt to rein in soaring gas and oil prices in the U.S. ahead of next week’s midterms, in which the GOP is expected to suffer an electoral wipeout. The president is trying to shift blame for the global oil crisis from his war with Iran to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in which Kyiv has been targeting Russian oil refineries with drone strikes.

However, multiple U.S. firms are reluctant to accept Russian diesel currently crossing the Atlantic, fearing they could violate sanctions designed to restrict funding for the Kremlin’s war effort, sources told The Washington Sun.

Trump faced bipartisan criticism for making a deal that significantly benefits Vladimir Putin amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“They’re being very strongly encouraged by both Moscow and Washington to take these cargoes, including with steep discounts, but they’re encountering a wall of resistance based on reputation and legal risks,” one analyst told the outlet.

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Another analyst added that U.S. firms had been “shopped” diesel cargoes for weeks, but none were willing to accept them.

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Firms are also wary that Democrats, who have raised concerns that Trump’s diesel deal with Putin violates U.S. sanctions, could end up controlling Congress following the November 3 elections.

One Wall Street trader, citing conversations with top companies, said firms were trying to “run as far away” from the potential legal headache of accepting Russian diesel as quickly as they could.

“Nobody wants to touch it because they’re afraid of what’s going to happen in the next congressional session,” the Wall Street insider told The Washington Sun. “Nobody wants to get ensnared in a lengthy legal battle or what will be a series of investigations, and this looks like a classic case of that.”

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, is weighing plans to prevent a Russian tanker carrying diesel from docking at the Port of New York and New Jersey.

“Make no mistake: Trump’s diesel deal with Putin is corrupt and illegal, and I am evaluating options to stop it from arriving at a port in New Jersey,” Sherrill told The Washington Sun, accusing Trump of “lining Vladimir Putin’s pockets at the expense of American consumers and our democratic ally Ukraine.”

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At least three vessels carrying Russian fuel are heading to the U.S. and are expected to arrive in the days following the midterms.

In a note to clients, energy consultancy Rapidan Energy Group said Moscow and Washington were “still scrambling” to find buyers for the Russian oil, but added that it “wouldn’t be surprised if the cargoes ultimately head to Brazil.”

A Treasury official told The Washington Sun that the Office of Foreign Assets Control’s “general license is consistent with actions the agency has taken in the past. We are complying with applicable laws and regulations.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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