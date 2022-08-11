Trump Thanked for His ‘Sacrifices’ at $2K-a-Ticket Fundraiser
DEAR LEADER
Donald Trump enjoyed some respite from his mounting legal snafus this week when he was lavished with praise by hardcore supporters at his golf club. Just hours after pleading the Fifth at a Manhattan hearing for a civil investigation into fraudulent business practices at his Trump Organization, the former president headed to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, to host a fundraiser for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat who has previously pledged “undying support” for Trump. Guests reportedly paid at least $2,000 to attend the cocktail party, with some forking out extra to get a picture with Trump. At the event, Trump didn’t mention the deposition, but did touch of Monday’s FBI raid at his Florida home, according to attendee Elizabeth Nader. “Everyone to a person was thanking him for his sacrifices, for all he’s done for our country,” Nader said of the Wednesday event. “He needed that,” Nader added. “I think he enjoys being around his supporters.”