Trump: There’s No Violence at My Rallies

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TPM
Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump denied Monday that there is much violence at his campaign rallies. “The press is now calling this—saying, ‘Oh but there is such violence,’” Trump said during an appearance at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina. “You know how many people have been hurt at our rallies? I think like basically none. Other than I guess maybe somebody got hit once or, but there’s no violence.” In actuality, physical scuffles and tensions between protesters and supporters have been common at Trump rallies—especially over this past weekend, when the candidate canceled a Chicago rally due to protests. Last week, a 26-year-old protester was sucker-punched by a 78-year-old Trump fan during a rally.