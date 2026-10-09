RED ALERT Trump Told to Get ‘Worried’ About Cost of War in Red States Army veteran Democratic congressional candidate says Trump voters feel “betrayed” by the Iran conflict. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Donald Trump should be “worried” about losing voters in deep-red Texas over his costly war with Iran, a Democratic congressional candidate has warned. Caitlin Rourk, 39, is challenging Republican Chris Gober in a district Trump won by 22 points in 2024. But a campaign-commissioned poll puts Gober ahead by just seven points. “A lot of these voters embraced the ‘America First’ doctrine and feel betrayed,” the Army veteran told PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack.

Caitlin Rourk, photographed during her military service, which she says is helping her in TX-10. Supplied

“They’re asking why we’re spending so much overseas when costs are climbing at home.” Rourk, who served in the Texas Army National Guard, said veterans were even more angry, with some accusing Trump of “getting our boys killed.” She added: “Donald Trump should be worried about districts like this in Texas.” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly defended Trump’s decision to attack Iran, while the Republican National Committee said Rourk “should worry about her own campaign.” Gober did not respond to requests for comment.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

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