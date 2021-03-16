Trump Tower Staff Got Vaccinated Through Program for Struggling Communities: Report
STRONG ARMING
Workers at Chicago’s downtown Trump Tower received the COVID-19 vaccine recently despite not yet being eligible, according to non-profit news site Block Club Chicago. Hotel management organized the vaccination event, and a Trump Tower official said it was done through a city program intended to help struggling communities on Chicago’s south and west sides that have been disproportionately affected by COVID. “I will say the Protect Chicago Plus program is intended for those designated communities, so we will be looking to find out what happened,” a Department of Public Health spokesman told the news site. In a document obtained by Block Club, a Trump Tower exec justified the in-house vaccine event by saying hotel workers are exposed to international travelers.