NOT CHOOSIN’ TEXAS Trump Tries Desperate Excuse for MAGA ‘Convention’ Boycott The president is making every effort to make the event appealing as Republicans flee. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has made a desperate attempt to put a positive spin on the GOP convention that even his own wife is dodging, as well as members of his party.

The first-ever Republican midterm convention takes place in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday and Thursday. Trump, 80, will speak at least twice, along with speeches from Vice President JD Vance, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The event’s strategic location will favor the embattled Paxton, who is fighting off Democrat rival and Trump-foe James Talarico in a contest for U.S. Senate.

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Most Republicans in competitive House races were not planning to head to Dallas, the Daily Beast reported, while others declined to reveal if they would attend. Politico calculated at least 45 Republicans are not attending the event, later adding that others in the party fear the unpopular president will make the convention all about himself.

President Donald Trump said his GOP event is "HOT!" Evan Vucci/REUTERS

While entry to the convention was a steep $25,000, a slew of free tickets have been given away to try to fill the American Airlines Center, which has a capacity of around 20,000.

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The Republican National Committee gave away the free tickets, even teasing front-row seats and VIP treatment for anyone entering the ticket lottery. Unsolicited text messages offering “FREE TICKETS” were also sent out, linking to the convention’s registration page.

Trump tried to salvage the lukewarm event with a Truth Social post on Tuesday claiming it is “really `HOT!’” and insisted the venue is “totally sold out!”

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The post also tried to explain why some Republicans would not be attending.

“Everybody wants to be there, but we’re really asking only those Candidates that are in tight Races, a little up, a little down, or even, to speak,” the president claimed. “We want to save the `stage’ for them. We don’t need people who are up 45 points, and have been in office for 30 years, as much as we love them all!”

Donald Trump posts about his GOP convention in Texas being "HOT!" Truth Social

The speech-loving president also reinforced that he would appear on both days. “Anyway, I’ll be speaking tomorrow night, and `closing it out’ on Thursday!.. See you in Dallas!”

Trump’s keynote address is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, while he will join Vance for a keynote speech and closing remarks at the same time on Thursday evening.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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Republicans have told Politico they are hoping Trump will focus on policies to tackle the cost of living rather than air his usual petty personal grievances.

West Virginia Rep. Riley Moore said the GOP event is a “scene-setter” that needs to stay laser-focused on “what’s on the line” for voters in the election.

While the convention will be covered on Fox News, NewsNation and CNN, the event also clashes with opening games of the NFL season on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Ticket packages to the event were initially offered in packages between $5,000 and $20,000, with buyers offered floor seats and even a “Texas shirt and cowboy hat.”

Texas GOP initially sold convention ticket packages for up to $20,000 that included perks such as “honorary delegate” credentials, floor access, and a Texas shirt and cowboy hat. GOP

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