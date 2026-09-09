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NOT CHOOSIN’ TEXAS

Trump Tries Desperate Excuse for MAGA ‘Convention’ Boycott

The president is making every effort to make the event appealing as Republicans flee.

President Donald Trump

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

By Cameron Adams

President Donald Trump has made a desperate attempt to put a positive spin on the GOP convention that even his own wife is dodging, as well as members of his party.

The first-ever Republican midterm convention takes place in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday and Thursday. Trump, 80, will speak at least twice, along with speeches from Vice President JD Vance, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The event’s strategic location will favor the embattled Paxton, who is fighting off Democrat rival and Trump-foe James Talarico in a contest for U.S. Senate.

Most Republicans in competitive House races were not planning to head to Dallas, the Daily Beast reported, while others declined to reveal if they would attend. Politico calculated at least 45 Republicans are not attending the event, later adding that others in the party fear the unpopular president will make the convention all about himself.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Steel Across America event featuring a 21-foot steel beam recovered from the World Trade Centre South Tower, on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 8, 2026.

President Donald Trump said his GOP event is "HOT!"

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

While entry to the convention was a steep $25,000, a slew of free tickets have been given away to try to fill the American Airlines Center, which has a capacity of around 20,000.

The Republican National Committee gave away the free tickets, even teasing front-row seats and VIP treatment for anyone entering the ticket lottery. Unsolicited text messages offering “FREE TICKETS” were also sent out, linking to the convention’s registration page.

MILDENHALL, ENGLAND - JULY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he steps off Air Force One to board the new Qatari-gifted Boeing plane, enroute to the United States following his participation in the NATO Summit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall on July 08, 2026 in Mildenhall, England. According to Trump, he departed the NATO Summit in Turkey onboard the previous Air Force One aircraft to allow U.S. service members stationed at RAF Mildenhall to tour the new Qatari-gifted Air Force One. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
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Trump tried to salvage the lukewarm event with a Truth Social post on Tuesday claiming it is “really `HOT!’” and insisted the venue is “totally sold out!”

The post also tried to explain why some Republicans would not be attending.

“Everybody wants to be there, but we’re really asking only those Candidates that are in tight Races, a little up, a little down, or even, to speak,” the president claimed. “We want to save the `stage’ for them. We don’t need people who are up 45 points, and have been in office for 30 years, as much as we love them all!”

Donald Trump posts about his GOP convention in Texas being "HOT!"

Donald Trump posts about his GOP convention in Texas being "HOT!"

Truth Social

The speech-loving president also reinforced that he would appear on both days. “Anyway, I’ll be speaking tomorrow night, and `closing it out’ on Thursday!.. See you in Dallas!”

Trump’s keynote address is scheduled to take place at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, while he will join Vance for a keynote speech and closing remarks at the same time on Thursday evening.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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Republicans have told Politico they are hoping Trump will focus on policies to tackle the cost of living rather than air his usual petty personal grievances.

West Virginia Rep. Riley Moore said the GOP event is a “scene-setter” that needs to stay laser-focused on “what’s on the line” for voters in the election.

Donald Trump, Truth Social photo illustration
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While the convention will be covered on Fox News, NewsNation and CNN, the event also clashes with opening games of the NFL season on Wednesday and Thursday night.

Ticket packages to the event were initially offered in packages between $5,000 and $20,000, with buyers offered floor seats and even a “Texas shirt and cowboy hat.”

Texas GOP initially sold convention ticket packages for up to $20,000 that included perks such as “honorary delegate” credentials, floor access, and a Texas shirt and cowboy hat.

Texas GOP initially sold convention ticket packages for up to $20,000 that included perks such as “honorary delegate” credentials, floor access, and a Texas shirt and cowboy hat.

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Cameron Adams
Cameron AdamsReporter

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