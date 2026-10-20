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Trump Unravels in Barrage of Angry Outbursts at Wild Presser

The president called a journalist a “sick person” and said Russia should have invaded Ukraine in a day.

US President Donald Trump points, as he makes a joint appearance with Vice President JD Vance (not pictured) in the Oval Office to announce a whistleblower program to encourage the public to report alleged fraud, at the White House in Washington.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

By David Gardner

Donald Trump took out his ire on a hit list of targets in a barrage of outbursts at the White House on Tuesday.

The angry president threatened a reporter, mixed up JD Vance’s name, and complained that Russia messed up its invasion of Ukraine during his unhinged rant while introducing a whistleblower program giving a one percent commission to people who turn others in for fraud.

In one bizarre turn, Trump appeared to take umbrage at a “stupid” Russian general for a blunder that prevented Putin’s forces from successfully invading Ukraine in a day.

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky listen to Vice President JD Vance (R)as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. Zelensky on February 28 told Trump there should be "no compromises" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the parties negotiate to end the war after Moscow's invasion. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance ambushed Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky in an Oval Office meeting last year.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

He said that Russia had 1000 tanks driving up a concrete highway and should have been in Ukraine in four hours.

“The war would have been over in one day,” Trump said. But he said the unnamed general, “who probably isn’t with us any more,” then “decided to hang a right onto the farmland and then take a left to Kyiv,” and got tanks stuck in the mud instead of staying on the highway and conquering the Ukrainian capital.

Trump went on to blast Volodymyr Zelensky for not making a peace deal, referring to the infamous Oval Office meeting when the president and Vance attempted to humiliate the Ukrainian leader.

Elizabeth Pipko attends the 27th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2026.
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“We have given enormous amounts to Ukraine, possibly more to Ukraine than anybody over the years ... and we got nothing back,” he added.

Joe Biden, Ilhan Omar, Spain, France—and all of Europe—were among the usual targets Trump lambasted on a day the president’s net approval was said to be the lowest since 1938.

Trump, 80, allowed his irritation to bubble over at a male journalist, The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg, pointing at him after he tried to follow up a question and threatening: “Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.”

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“What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person?” he added later. “Not that I know of, sir,” replied Feinberg.

“I actually think there’s something wrong with you,” said Trump.

Trump branded White House reporter Andrew Fein a "sick person" after he tried to follow up a question.

Trump branded White House reporter Andrew Feinberg a "sick person" after he tried to follow up on a question.

Andrew Feinberg/X

Trump also silenced a female journalist, telling her to “wait.”

Trump showed a moment of confusion, referring to JD Vance as “JT,” and refused to endorse his No. 2 as his 2028 heir the day after the vice president said he believed he would have the president’s backing.

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“He’s a very talented person, and he’s a very good person,” was as far as Trump would go with Vance standing behind him in the Oval Office.

Europe took the brunt of his criticism over immigration policies.

“Europe has to straighten out their act... You are not going to have a Europe soon if they keep going,” he said.

A car burns amid clashes between protesters and the French police during a demonstration against the cost of living and rising fuel prices at the Place de la Republique in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement, joined by French high school and university students, teachers and parents demanding better school conditions and government action, as well as labour unions, workers, farmers and retirees, France, October 17, 2026.

A car burns amid clashes between protesters and the French police.

Stephanie Lecocq/REUTERS

“It’s an immigration problem. People poured into France. These are people who hate France,” he added, saying that 100,000 people “bum-rushed” into Spain and they did nothing about it.

Trump went on to call Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar a “disgrace to our country” and launched another attack on Somalia and Somalians living in the U.S.

“I hope they treat her fairly, but I think she is a very dishonest person,” he said.

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David Gardner
David GardnerChief National Correspondent

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