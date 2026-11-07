 Skip to main content
OUT FOR BLOOD

Trump Unravels With Wild Demand for Democrats’ Imprisonment

The president is launching a jaw-dropping revenge campaign against Democrats after his midterm drubbing.

Donald Trump

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

By Erkki Forster

President Donald Trump is calling for Democrats to be jailed, ordering the Justice Department to investigate lawmakers who have dared to threaten to hold him and his goons accountable.

The 80-year-old president cast his demand for Democrats’ imprisonment as a response to their threats to investigate members of his administration, particularly Attorney General Todd Blanche, his former personal lawyer.

“The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast!” he wrote on Truth Social. “Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately!”

trump

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump doubled down in a second post, declaring, “These SLEAZEBAGS should go to jail for what they are doing.”

The enraged president claimed that Democrats were threatening his donors “with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters.”

Singling out Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, he falsely claimed that the 50-year-old Democrat threatened to “go after all young people that believe in Republican Values.”

donald trup

Donald Trump/Truth Social

He urged his followers to report Democrats’ supposed “illegal” acts to the DOJ—or “directly to me, your President”—before ominously calling on the Senate, still in Republican hands until January, to take action.

“The Senate must act, and stop being pushed around to the point of the Republican Party losing Elections, and worse! Likewise, the DOJ and House of Representatives,” he wrote.

Play Video

Trump appears to be rattled by Democrats’ plans to investigate his henchmen, his family, and his businesses after the party won control of both the House and Senate in a resounding rebuke of the president.

When the 120th Congress convenes next year, Democrats, now in the majority, will have the power to issue subpoenas, compel testimony, demand documents, and secure funding to launch investigations.

“LAWYER UP,” Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California, who is set to become chairman of the House Oversight Committee, posted on X.

President Donald Trump announced he was promoting Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff in a Truth Social post on Friday afternoon.

President Donald Trump announced he was promoting Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff in a Truth Social post on Friday afternoon.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Garcia has outlined multiple targets for Democratic scrutiny, including the Trump family’s business dealings, corporate corruption under the Trump administration, Trump’s handling of the Epstein files, and ICE’s sketchy inner workings.

His Democratic colleagues in the Senate are plotting their own efforts. “When I am chair, they will be forced to answer to the Senate Finance Committee for their role in hurting the American people and enabling Trump’s corruption,” Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said this week.

While Democrats have not ruled out a third Trump impeachment, they appear more focused on bringing impeachment proceedings against members of his Cabinet and other allies, with Blanche and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth chief among them

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW