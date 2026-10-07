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SWING AND A MISS

Trump Unveils Bonkers Plan to Turn His Golf Course Into Camp David

The president is considering the proposal a “gift” to his successors.

President Donald Trump waves to the fans during the final round of the LIV Golf New York tournament at Trump National Bedminster.

Dennis Schneidler/Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

By Ewan Palmer

Donald Trump is planning to turn one of his Florida golf courses into a retreat for future presidents, akin to the sprawling Camp David.

The 80-year-old president has put in place plans to convert his private Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach into a summer holiday retreat and a venue to host international summits and foreign leaders.

In a letter to Palm Beach County officials, Harvey Oyer, a lawyer representing the Trump course, said the move makes sense because the resort is just as famous worldwide as “Camp David, Windsor Castle, or the Elysee Palace.”

Donald Trump watches the Palm Beach Central High School marching band perform as it greets him upon his arrival to watch the Super Bowl at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 5, 2017.

The plan would involve the federal government being granted part of the property, while the rest still operates as a golf resort.

MANDEL NGAN/Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

“It would further cement Palm Beach County as one of the most recognizable brands and destinations in the world,” Oyer told The Washington Post, adding that a name for the retreat has not been discussed yet.

A White House official confirmed to the Daily Beast that the government has asked to look into developing a presidential retreat at Trump International Golf Course so future presidents can “hold important meetings and utilize the amenities of a world-class property.”

“The property is minutes away from the Donald J. Trump International Airport, does not have buildings looming, does not have houses along the course, has great security features, is close to law enforcement, and happens to be a highly-rated golf course,” the official said. “These are features that are necessary for any presidential retreat.”

A view of the entrance to Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach County, Florida, with palm trees lining the roadway. A proposal was filed seeking to designate the property as the permanent ''United States Presidential Golf Course,'' according to local reporting.

If the plans are approved, the Trump family is expected to continue to operate the Palm Beach golf resort and will benefit financially if future presidents use it.

Christopher Beckett/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In 2024, Trump was the target of an assassination attempt at his golf course in West Palm Beach, in which a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a scope hid in a bush and waited for him for hours.

Donald Trump tees off during a visit a day ahead of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami at Trump National Doral Miami golf club on October 27, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
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Any future presidents wanting to use the golf resort as a retreat would get another bonus: comped memberships to the Trump club.

Oyer’s letter to the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners last month, first reported by The Palm Beach Post, noted that construction on such a project would take so long that Trump will be out of office by the time it is complete.

President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the conclusion of the G8 Summit on May 19, 2012 at Camp David, the presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland.

Presidents have traditionally used Camp David as a retreat and to host crucial talks and summits.

Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Oyer added that, therefore, the proposed deal from Trump is “a gift to his successors.”

If the plans are approved, the Trump family is still expected to operate the golf resort in Palm Beach and will continue to benefit financially if future presidents use it. A local official said the county is taking the proposal seriously.

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Trump does not visit Camp David in Catoctin Mountain Park in Frederick County, Maryland, as often as his predecessors. Instead, the president largely opts to stay at his properties in Florida and New York or golf resorts when he wants to get out of Washington, D.C.

Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton, and Yasser Arafat at Camp David in 2000.

President Bill Clinton famously held the Middle East peace summit at Camp David in 2000 with Ehud Barak and Yasser Arafat.

Ralph Alswang/Newsmakers via Getty Images

Trump did use Camp David to host a Cabinet meeting in July.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

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