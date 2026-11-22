Chuck Schumer was seemingly on Trump’s mind when he woke up on Sunday morning.

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President Donald Trump has admitted he doesn’t care for one of the key duties required of the presidency: working with Congress.

In an 8:41 a.m. rant, Trump, 80, declared that he gets too annoyed working with Senate Democrats as he complained about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ahead of Democrats taking over the upper chamber in January.

“It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader,” he wrote on Truth Social. “He failed badly as ‘Leader’ once before, one of the worst history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again. All he did was perpetuate the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and many other Hoaxes and Scams, making my victory in 2024 an easy and glorious one.”

“Here we go again!” he continued.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate since 2017, has hailed the new blue wave as a “generational remake” of the Senate, as the Democrats won control of the House by a wide margin and a 56-44 seat majority in the Senate.

But he has been facing calls to step aside from leadership to make way for younger Democratic leaders. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, 67, has launched a rare bid to challenge Schumer’s leadership post.

Trump and Schumer have had a contentious political relationship. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

While Schumer, 75, is still strongly favored to win, Van Hollen, 67, has said he has at least 16 Senate Democrats who have vowed to back him when Democrats elect their leader on Dec. 1.

Many younger, more progressive members if the caucus, including Senators-elect Abdul ​El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, have pledged their votes to Van Hollen.

“I’m in this to win it,” Van Hollen said on Thursday. “That’s my goal. I think if we want to move forward on an ambitious agenda like this, we ​need new leadership. We need to change the culture of the Democratic caucus. People need to have more input. Our new members need to be at the table.”

Van Hollen has support from some younger, more progressive members of the caucus. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Still, while Trump has yet to make his true feelings about Van Hollen’s bid for leadership publicly known, he has shown an unwillingness to work with Democratic lawmakers on anything, whether it’s Schumer or Van Hollen leading the upper chamber.

“They’re going to send things my way and I’m going to veto them,” Trump said. “But I think after a month or so they’re going to send things and I’m going to veto unless you want to do this and this and this.”