Trump Weighs in on Harry and Meghan’s Royal Exit: ‘I Think It’s Sad’

President Trump sympathized with Queen Elizabeth II in the aftermath of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit, claiming that he didn't think “this should be happening to her.” “I think it’s sad, I do,” Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham when asked about his reaction to the “rogue royals.” “She’s a great woman... she’s never made a mistake,” Trump said of the Queen. “I don’t want to get into the whole thing... I just have such respect for the queen, I don’t think this should be happening to her.” On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step back as senior members of the royal family and split their time between the U.K. and North America.