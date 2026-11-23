Trump’s top officials have a very specific feature in their offices.

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Donald Trump has given flat-screen monitors that only display his Truth Social feed to every member of his Cabinet, a report claims.

According to The New Yorker, the screens “exclusively” show his social media feed.

In the profile of Scott Bessent, the Treasury secretary reads aloud one of 80-year-old Trump’s screeds, which he has a habit of posting at all hours of the day.

The post in question urged senators to vote for permitting-reform legislation, with Bessent telling the New Yorker that “maybe that could be bipartisan” in the wake of the Republicans’ midterm defeat.

A separate Vanity Fair article from December 2025 said that Susie Wiles, the former White House chief of staff, also had a monitor in her office showing Trump’s Truth Social feed.

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Trump has a strange obsession with his personal social media platform. The former real-estate tycoon has been known to post late into the night and early in the morning, often with huge, flowing streams of uncensored consciousness.

The subjects and topics can be perplexing and heavily reliant on AI slop.

Much of his incessant social posting is thought to be done through his aide Natalie Harp, who is often pictured around the president.

Additionally, she is understood to show him sympathetic posts and information, which he sometimes shares on his feed.

Elsewhere in the interview with The New Yorker, Bessent discussed why he thinks the GOP suffered such a brutal beatdown at the hands of the Democrats.

While the Vice President, JD Vance, was quick to blame it on the war, Bessent said, “I think it was a reason. I don’t think it was the reason.”

It comes despite the economy he is charged with stewarding suffering because of the conflict.