ART OF THE STEAL Trump’s Brutal Price Hike on MAGA Faithful Exposed It’s not just food and gas prices that Trump has made more expensive. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Even the most ardent of Donald Trump supporters aren’t being spared the devastating price hikes and inflation seen during the president’s second term.

Analysis by the Washington Sun found that the cost of MAGA merchandise and other Trump-related accessories has skyrocketed since the president returned to office.

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These price hikes are perhaps best symbolized by the rising cost of Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” hats.

The cost of Trump’s red hats has more than doubled in just over a decade. Screenshot

When Trump was running for president in 2015, the caps sold online at donaldjtrump.com for $25, before rising to $30 by January 2021.

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Now, the MAGA hats are selling for a whopping $55 on the official Trump store—a 120 percent increase from their 2015 price. That rise far outpaces the 41 percent inflation rate recorded in the U.S. over the same period.

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On Trump’s political website, “Make America Great Again” hats are selling for $40.

It will cost you more if you want to smell like Trump. The president’s “Victory 47” perfume originally sold for $99.

However, after the bottle was redesigned to feature a miniature Trump on top, the price rose to $249. “With every spray, Victory 47 captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination,” a description on the Trump Fragrances website claims.

Trump has also raised the prices of his branded Bibles during his grift. While his original “God Bless the USA” Bible sells for $59.99, several newer versions of the holy book, including the “America 250” and “Inauguration Day” editions, sell for $99.

This is not even the full range of Trump-branded Bibles that are available to buy. Screenshot

Todd Belt, a professor of political management at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., told the Washington Sun that the president’s loyal MAGA base will still be willing to pay the additional cost for Trump merch to demonstrate their “allegiance to somebody who they think is tough, somebody who they think says the types of things that other people aren’t willing to say.”

Belt also called the Trump merchandise price increases “tone-deaf,” given that a large majority of Americans consider the affordability crisis the number one issue affecting them.

Much of the country is unhappy with Trump’s dire handling of the economy and his failure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Voter backlash over the president’s handling of key issues, including inflation and gas prices, could spell trouble for Republicans in the Nov. 3 midterms.

Trump has also faced widespread criticism for enriching himself by billions of dollars during his second term.

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Trump’s estimated net worth is around $7 billion, according to Forbes, an increase of around $2.7 billion since he won the 2024 election.

Forbes also states that “no one in American history” has made as much money from politics as Trump has during his second term.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Trump Organization for comment.

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