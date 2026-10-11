SOMETHING STINKS Awkward Detail About Trump’s Cheap Suit Exposed The president’s suit choice may be influenced by something other than style. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump may have a particularly embarrassing reason for sporting such a cheap suit.

Menswear writer Derek Guy revealed that the foreign-made Jos. A. Bank suit that Trump, 80, was seen wearing at a rally last week belongs to a line “designed to minimize body odor.”

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“Trump’s suit appears to be part of Jos. A. Bank’s Traveler line,” Guy, the editor of menswear blog Put This On, wrote on X. “The suit is listed as having been made abroad using a wool-polyester-spandex blend. The company describes it as having the ‘ultimate stretch’ and was designed to minimize body odor.”

Guy pointed out that Trump's suit choice could be influenced by his odor. Derek Guy/X

Guy shared photos showing how Trump’s suit appears identical to a product shot of the manufacturer’s Traveler suit, which features fabric that “helps absorb and trap odor molecules, keeping you fresh and ready for every occasion.”

Trump's suit appears to be from a line with a fabric that "reduces moisture and odor." Derek Guy/X

The writer, known online as the “Menswear Guy,” first analyzed the “America First” president’s style choice last week when he questioned Trump’s decision to wear a cheap suit manufactured overseas instead of the brand’s American-made associate label, Joseph Abboud.

The suit's 37.5 technology is "designed to maintain your body's ideal microclimate." Derek Guy/X

“Interesting. Jos. A. Bank suits are all made overseas, typically in countries like China and Bangladesh,” he wrote. “I wonder why Trump chose the cheap import over the US-made suit.”

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Conservative lawyer and anti-MAGA activist George Conway chimed in on Guy’s post, joking that it’s “the ‘ultimate stretch’ suit to combat the ultimate stench.”

Kellyanne Conway's ex-husband joked that the president might need "the 'ultimate stretch' suit to combat the ultimate stench." George Conway/X

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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Through Tailored Brands, Jos. A. Bank is ultimately owned by hedge fund Silver Point Capital, operated by CEO Edward Mulé. The billionaire Mulé is not among the president’s roster of emotional-support CEOs who frequent the Oval Office for appearances alongside billionaire Trump.

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Despite flaunting his so-called “America First” agenda, Trump often fails to practice what he preaches.

Much of the merchandise sold at the Trump Store in Trump Tower, including pullovers and stuffed animals adorned with the president’s name, features “Made in China” and “Made in Vietnam” tags, as the Daily Beast reported last year.

The flagship Trump smartphone has had a rough rollout since its announcement last year. Screenshot/Trump Mobile

The $749 T1 smartphone launched by his Trump Mobile venture was also initially marketed as “made in America” before it was changed to “designed with American values in mind,” since the phone was not constructed in the U.S.

Trump’s golden phone is nearly identical to HTC’s U24 Pro, a model designed in Taiwan and released over two years ago, according to NBC News.

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