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LOOKING GNARLY

Trump’s Chronic Health Issue Upstages His Make-a-Wish Moment

The 80-year-old president’s ailment stole the spotlight.

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

By Isabel van Brugen

President Donald Trump has slathered on thick layers of foundation to mask a huge bruise on his right hand during an awards ceremony.

The 80-year-old was at the “A New Golden Age” summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace, which he has renamed the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.”

At Thursday’s event, Trump presented SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other top tech titans with the National Medal of Science. He also accepted a posthumous award on behalf of his late uncle, John G. Trump.

Donald Trump's hand

Donald Trump's hand as he attends the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

But the thick foundation covering the ugly bruise on his hand stole the spotlight. A close-up by Reuters photographer Evan Vucci showed a circular patch of orange makeup slapped onto the back of Trump’s dry, reddened hand, its conspicuous edges making the cover-up hard to miss.

Bruising has frequently been seen on both of the president’s hands throughout his second term in the White House. Trump often conceals his bruises beneath thick layers of makeup, which he has claimed takes “about 10 seconds” to apply.

The White House has previously attributed the bruising, which first drew public attention over a year ago, to Trump’s higher-than-normal aspirin dosage and his frequent handshaking.

When previously approached for comment on Trump’s bruised hands, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast that Trump is “the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.”

“The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” Ingle added.

Trump holds an award

Trump holds the 1983 National Medal of Science awarded to his uncle, John G. Trump.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump was also seen with a mystery bulge protruding from his body and under his suit jacket as he accepted the same National Medal of Science awarded to his uncle, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, in 1983.

US President Donald Trump looks at a bowl of shamrocks presented to him by Irish Prime Minster Micheal Martin on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 17, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
UNLUCKY

Nasty Bruise on Trump’s Hand Breaks Through Layers of Makeup

Leigh Kimmins

The unexplained bump on his back was previously spotted at a rally in Long Island, New York, in August, and again last month in an Instagram story posted by White House aide Margo Martin, showing Trump speaking to reporters outside Air Force One.

Exactly what’s lurking beneath the jacket remains unclear. Online speculation has run from a medical device to a colostomy bag, and even an adult diaper.

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Other aspects of Trump’s health have also raised questions, from swollen limbs and persistent drowsiness to slurred speech and episodes of emotional outbursts or apparent confusion.

Trump’s health has drawn increased scrutiny this year, with several media outlets examining concerns about his physical health and mental fitness. The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN have explored possible signs of health problems, following earlier reporting by the Daily Beast.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for additional comment.

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Isabel van Brugen
Isabel van BrugenFreelance Writer

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